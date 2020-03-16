While the details of where students can obtain a meal during school closures differ from district to district and from state to state, many states are obtaining permission from the USDA to provide meals at off-campus locations. In California, for example, the state's Department of Education tells Romper they've been approved to provide meals at school and non-school sites, including at community organizations like food banks, the Boys and Girls Club, or local libraries. The waiver also enables schools to provide meals in a grab-and-go situation rather than the required congregated eating setting.

In Chicago, all public schools and some select charter schools will offer free meals to students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, NBC Chicago reported. To make things easier, Chicago's public school system said students will be able to pick up a food bag containing three days worth of breakfast and lunches at their nearest school rather than having to travel to the school they attend. Additionally, according to NBC Chicago, any student will be able to receive a meal, even if they are not a student of Chicago Public Schools.

Schools in El Paso, Texas, are planning to distribute meals to students in a similar manner with any student age one to 18 able to pick up a take-home meal regardless of their enrollment status. According to The El Paso Times, children can collect a breakfast meal from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and a lunch meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In announcing a citywide school closure and move toward remote learning, the New York City Department of Education noted that students would still be able to pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals at every building until schools are scheduled to reopen in April.

While affected school districts around the country scramble to ensure students continue to receive the meals they need, local community members and businesses have also stepped up to keep children fed. For instance, a woman named Lashana Williams in Seattle raised money to cook and serve students oatmeal and eggs from a coffee shop in the city's South Park neighborhood, CNN reported. And in Portland, the local restaurant chain Laughing Planet has vowed to provide a free kids meal to any kid who qualifies for Meal Assistance Programs during school closures.