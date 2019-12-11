Although centered around a Mandalorian bounty hunter, Disney+'s live-action Star Wars television series The Mandalorian has captivated viewers with one tiny standout star: The Child. Dubbed Baby Yoda by well, just about everyone, this small, pea-green space creature has quickly taken the internet by storm. But exactly how old is Baby Yoda in human years? It seems their species ages quite differently from our own.

Our so-called Baby Yoda is actually 50 years old, but considered to be a toddler of their species. Other than that, not much is known about this adorable space tot. Even their name and the name of their species remains unknown, let alone where they come from, how they were born, who their parents might be, or whether or not they'll eventually talk with Yoda's same speech pattern.

What is known, however, is that Baby Yoda is already capable of using the Force as we saw in Episode 2 when they saved the Mandalorian by using the Force to levitate the Mudhorn. Also, they have great comedic timing (did you see Baby Yoda drinking soup?). Oh, and there's a bounty on their head and a number of other bounty hunters are after them. Why, we don't know.

Disney+

And although there's a number of theories floating around the internet regarding Baby Yoda's parents, one thing is clear: despite the nickname, Baby Yoda is not actually Yoda. That would be impossible as Yoda died at the ripe old age of 900 in Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian is set after the original Star Wars trilogy has already taken place.

But despite the mystery that surrounds them, Baby Yoda has quickly become the everyone's favorite character. Even folks who haven't seen The Mandalorian melt a little at the sight of their bald little head, sideways bunny-like ears, and large, dark eyes. Still, I can't help but wonder if viewers will get to watch Baby Yoda grow up? Or even better, meet a newborn of their species?