Among the 30 contestants vying for Colton Underwood's attention on the next season of The Bachelor, there's one woman you may have heard of. 23-year-old financial assistant from New York, Annie, met Colton early (with two others) in a game of "Know or Go" on an episode of Ellen, and she won. You'd think the two would live happily ever after without the need for the show. But, if you need a little more context on the Mequon, WI, native, you could Google "what is Annie's Instagram" and you'll see there's a lot more to Annie and Colton's story.

Relax, friends. Annie's Instagram account — which was disabled in September — is back up and running. You can find her simply and easily under the name annie_reardon. You can peep her Insta, along with 6,315 followers, where you'll see a lot of photos with Annie and her friends, animals, oceanic views, and her official announcement of making it onto The Bachelor. So how long did she make it on Colton's season? Is the "the one"? Well, she's definitely got an advantage on some of the other women.

Let me rewind to her appearance on Ellen. Colton discussed the pressing topics of his virginity and the potential eventual coupling in the fantasy suite on the show (as per tradition), while Annie and the two other contestants, Sydney and Katie, had to answer Colton-specific trivia correctly, or literally fall down into a hole. If you're wishing The Bachelor franchise would implement this strategy into their rose ceremonies, I'm so with you.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

As the last woman standing, Annie won time with Colton before anyone else. This early bond should've given her a leg up on the competition. They bonded over a love of dogs where she admitted she has seven puppers. Everything appeared to be match-making magic.

But Bachelor history should tell fans that just because a contestant got to meet the lead before the others it doesn't mean they'll take home the ultimate prize.

Either way, the drama is why I'm tuning in. Still, you might still want to know more about Annie. She's a Wisconsin farm girl who has a love of horses, even competing in horse riding national competitions before attending the University of Alabama where she focused on the study of finance. She's a country music-lover, swing-dancer and a "party-starter," who hates mosquitos but loves Ryan Gosling. Relatable.

Annie might not be a household name just yet, but after scouring her Instagram, you might not care. So how will her love story with the NFL hunk play out? Everyone will just have to wait and see.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

