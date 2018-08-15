On the second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond was open about her struggles to conceive another child after welcoming daughters Brooklyn and Brinkley with her husband Bryan. But they were recently able to adopt their third child, a baby boy who will be making his debut on Season 3 of the show. But what is Brandi's baby's name on RHOD?

The newest Redmond is named Bruin Charles. According to Brandi, picking a name was easy because she and Bryan already had a favorite ready to go before their son came into their lives. In an interview with People, Brandi said that when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter Brinkley, the doctor initially thought she was going to be a boy. Brandi and Bryan then chose the name Bruin, though they wouldn't get to use it for another six years. "My husband always loved the name Bruin," Brandi said. "My husband's into sports and I think he's a UCLA fan [despite the fact that] he didn't go there. And he just loved that name. So Brinkley was 'Bruin' for a little bit until they said, 'Oh no, it's a girl.'"

The UCLA football team is the Bruins, for those of us who aren't big sports fans like Bryan. Charles, meanwhile, was a family name.

Bravo made several clips from Brandi and Bryan's adoption journey available on the website ahead of the premiere. In one clip, Bruin's sisters appear to have influenced his name choice as well. Brandi and her husband traveled out of Dallas to visit the baby before adopting him. While there, they checked in with their daughters on FaceTime to gauge how they were feeling about potentially having a new baby brother.

At first it seemed like it could go either way because the girls said they didn't want to visit the baby, but it turned out that was only because they wanted their parents to bring him home already. Bryan then asked Brinkley what she wanted to name the baby, and she shouted, "Bruin Blue!" Bryan was obviously on board with that, and pointed out that it stuck to the family B theme, too. It looks like choosing Bruin's name was a collaboration among all the Redmonds.

Bruin's arrival in their family was somewhat unexpected. Though Brandi and Bryan wanted to have another baby, they dealt with fertility issues and eventually decided to stop trying for a biological child. Then, out of the blue, Brandi's bestie Stephanie messaged her about a baby boy who had just been placed for adoption. Stephanie had been a social worker for years before her marriage, and she was good friends with someone who owned an adoption agency. He let her know about Bruin and she passed the message on to Brandi. Not long after, Brandi and Bryan were pursuing the adoption.

Brandi told People that their connection with Bruin was immediate, and he's been a joyful addition to the family since then. Brandi said:

He's so, so happy. From the moment that I met him for the first time, he just looked straight into my eyes, held my finger as tight as he could, and let out this giant grin. And it's been like that ever since. He smiles all the time and just giggles and laughs.

There were some readjustments as everyone got used to having a baby in the house again, which is to be expected, but Bruin fits in just fine with the rest of his family. Fans will get to see the entire odyssey unfold over the course of RHOD Season 3, which airs every Wednesday on Bravo.