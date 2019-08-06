Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will get to meet new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke as soon as Season 14 debuts on Bravo on Aug. 6. But if those scant few hours until the premiere feel like too long to wait, then checking out Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Instagram ahead of time could be a good way to get to know her better. She's been documenting her life online long before Bravo came a-calling, so Instagram is a great way to play catch-up.

Braunwyn's account is her full Renaissance faerie-with-an-ae name: @braunwynwindhamburke. In her bio, she describes herself as a "globe-trotting, dream supporting mom to seven amazing kids." She also includes some orange emojis and a shout-out to RHOC before dropping a link to her passion project: a lifestyle blog she has run for years called Barefoot in Heels, as well as its accompanying Outfit of the Day Instagram account. If you find yourself admiring Braunwyn's style on RHOC, then her second account might be the perfect place to learn more about it.

Devoting one account to all fashion all the time frees up Braunwyn to keep her main account focused on friends, family, and getting hype for Season 14 of RHOC.

Braunwyn's most recent Instagram post reveals her RHOC tagline, and it's a good one. Emblazoned over a shot of her family is the phrase, "I manage to wrangle a family of nine and still look like a 10." Full points for bragging and metaphorical math. Braunwyn's family of nine includes herself, her husband, and their seven kids: 18-year-old Bella, 17-year old Rowan, 14-year-old Jacob, six-year-old twins Caden and Curren, four-year-old Koa, and baby Hazel. She's a full time mom, along with the help of her two nannies, and she keeps track of all her family adventures on the 'Gram.

Braunwyn captures plenty of shots of her little ones cavorting around the beach or posing with the rest of the family. They've taken family trips to Hawaii and hung out closer to home, too. But while family fun dominates Braunwyn's feed, she also takes time to document get-togethers with her friends, especially now that she's bonded with the women of RHOC. She's been open about how much she enjoyed the experience of filming the show, though it did push her outside of her comfort zone.

Next to a shot of herself and Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn wrote that she thought she could present an Instagram-ready version of herself and her family on RHOC, but quickly learned that would be impossible. She felt the show made her "face some uncomfortable truths" and ultimately helped her "become a stronger woman for it."

It definitely seems to be a season full of ups and downs, because in another post Braunwyn wrote that the "highs are high" and "the lows are low" this year. But she also wouldn't trade the experience for anything. Braunwyn appears to have fit right in with the rest of the RHOC cast, so fans can likely expect to see even more Orange County content on her Instagram going forward.

RHOC airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.