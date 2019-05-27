There are some real characters in Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. A few are a little quirkier than others. Among those boldly pursuing the current leading lady is the freestyle rapper who's gotten good at breaking up Hannah's time with other guys, Cam. I know you're aware of who he is, because of his catch phrase "Always Be Cam." There's a lot to figure out about this one, like what is Cam's job? The Bachelorette contestant every other contestant loves to hate has a pretty normal career, outside of his rap game.

According to his official ABC bio, Cam is in Software Sales. After digging through a few mismatched LinkedIn profiles, I found that he's been with Tableau Software as the Sales Area Manager since Jan. '18, and is still employed there. Before that, he was an Account Executive for McGarrah Jessee, Account Executive for Saatchi & Saatchi LA, Director of Client Strategy and Development for Workhouse Digital, and OEM Global Manufacturing Solutions Manager for The Reynolds Company. Whew! That's a lot of fancy stuff for someone who lives by the "ABC" motto: Always Be Cam.

As a Texas A&M University Graduate, Cam is more than meets the eye. Sure, on the surface, he's borderline annoying on the show. But IRL — at least, according to social media — he's much more. In an Instagram post from Dec. '18, he spoke of his battle with lymphedema, which he described as, "a non-curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely understudied by medical professionals across the world." At age 12, he was told he'd never play competitive sports and because there's no cure, he'd have to manage the condition for the rest of his life. A few years later, he nearly lost his leg to amputation when he had an infection in the knee. 13 procedures later, he found help at Boston Children’s Hospital. The final diagnostic procedure saved his leg, and his spirit. The Software Salesman from Austin, Texas you see on TV is truly living his best life, and rightfully so. To be honest, I wasn't a fan — until I stumbled across this homage to This Is Us. Now? It's Cam or bust.

All "ABC" aside, Season 15 of The Bachelorette is off to a rocky start. If it wasn't the shocking discovery that Scott had a girlfriend (stop doing this, fellas), it was Luke P. admitting he's falling in love already (way too soon, bro). All in all, Hannah's pageant days — filled with smiling through discomfort, walking with your head held high, and giving rehearsed responses to the wacky stuff these guys say — are coming in handy. It's hard to say if Cam will wear out his welcome with the former Miss Alabama USA anytime soon, but the rest of the contestants are over it. Knowing Hannah (I don't, really), I think she appreciates the kind of guy who takes charge in a situation and that's what Cam's all about. He's a natural-born salesman, for sure. Plus, Software sales aside, he also does press. As seen in the Q&A from the Alamo Draft House in '15, he had the opportunity to interview the one (and only) Ryan Gosling for his directorial debut, The Lost River. Yeah, I'm jealous.

I don't care what Cam does for a living. I was sold at freestyle rap. Pictures of him supporting my favorite fictional character, Jack Pearson, and this Ryan Gosling thing are icing on the Cam cake. If Hannah sends him home, I'm sure he'll find his leading lady, eventually. Just ABC, dude.