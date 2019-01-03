Even before the premiere of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, a few of the contestants already had fans rooting for them. One such competitor is Cassie Randolph, a 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California. What is The Bachelor contestant Cassie's Instagram? She has already amassed an impressive amount of followers.

Cassie is known as @cassierandolph on Instagram, where she has a whopping 38,400 followers. As she mentions in her Insta bio (and elaborates on in her LinkedIn profile), she is a Speech Language Pathology Assistant (SLPA) with a degree from Biola University, and a current graduate school student at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she is studying for a Masters of Science in Speech-Language Pathology. She also cites Psalm 46:10 in her Instagram bio, which reads: "He says, 'Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth,'” according to BibleGateway.com.

Colton also has a bible verse, Jer 29:11, in his Insta bio. As per BibleGateway.com, the verse reads: "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'" Perhaps the two will bond over the bible this season.

Based on Cassie's Instagram, she is here at Bachelor Mansion to win. Last month, she posted the promotional photo of Colton and the rest of The Bachelor contestants on Instagram. In the second slide of her post, she cropped the photo to be of just her and Colton, and she covered up the faces of the other women in the frame. "I’m not good at sharing," she captioned the post, followed by a winking emoji.

Cassie's profile reveals plenty of other things about her life. For one thing, it's clear that she loves to travel. She recently returned home to California from a trip to Thailand and Japan. Cassie also spent time in Asia last February, when she visited Hong Kong and the Vietnamese island Phu Quoc Island. And last March, she went to Hawaii.

Cassie's Instagram also makes her love for her younger sister, Michelle, very clear. Cassie shares photos with Michelle (who has quite the following of her own — 123,000 followers, to be exact) on a weekly basis. "Happy 21st to my baby sister & my better half. So lucky to be stuck with you our entire lives," Cassie captioned a photo in September. "Wouldn’t want to be old in a rocking chair with anyone else. LOVE U more than life bb girl @michellerandolph."

Cassie is also an animal lover — as per her ABC bio, she has two pet cats, called Maverick and Goose, who she sometimes shares photos with on Instagram. Additionally, Cassie is a surfer, she dreams of opening her own speech pathology practice for children one day, and "the one thing she wouldn't do for love is turn her back on her family." As long as Colton doesn't get in the way of the Randolphs this season, Cassie could make it all the way to the top.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m.

