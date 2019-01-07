Hey, Bachelor fans, your favorite time of the year is nearly here. Season 23 of the franchise premieres Monday with an impressive lineup. The 30 women competing to be Colton Underwood's life mate have stepped up onto the interwebs to make sure you know they're in it to win it. Such is the case with real estate agent, Catherine. Though she seems fairly new to some social feeds, what is Catherine's Instagram? The Bachelor contestant from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida has a multitude of sides to her.

Catherine's bold Instagram features only 24 photos with the first taken this past July. When that happens — and the account holder is on the verge of appearing on a national TV show — it's likely because it's in the contract she be more socially accessible so fans can learn more about who this person is off camera. It makes sense. If you know each woman — what she likes, her personality traits, and career title — it makes forecasting the winner a little easier. Though there's sometimes a curveball during those awkward, uncomfortable proposals (and I thank you for it, Bachelor franchise). Under the handle @missagro, Catherine's photos are a collection of her posing in nothing, or next to nothing, with scenic views and friends.

Full disclosure: When scouring the interwebs for Catherine's Insta handle, I was met with another famed Bachelor contestant, Catherine (Giudici) Lowe. If you'll remember, this Catherine became Season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe's wife. Maybe it's a sign of good luck for Catherine Agro, or maybe there won't be much room for a second winner named Catherine. Only time will tell.

Catherine's bio lists her as a Libra twin, UF alum, producer, Cannabis Consultant, and real estate. Let me dissect each of those individually, for the sake of being thorough (for you, the people of Bachelor Nation, who deserve the whole story). It looks as though she graduated from the University of Florida in 2015 where she received "dual degrees in Communications and Business Marketing, Catherine studied International Business at RMIT in Melbourne, Australia."

Additionally, Catherine's twin sister, Alexandra, competed in cycle 20 of America's Next Top Model, with whom she volunteers at St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Catherine is an up-an-coming hip hop DJ, dominating the Florida club scene who loves a good Burning Man situation, and though she sells property as a real estate agent by day, she's also listed as a Cannibis Consultant for the company Jade Green.

"I’m not perfect," the above Instagram photo is captioned. "I’m broken. Being vulnerable takes courage. It is ok to not be ok. Do not compare yourself to others. Just try to be better than the person you were yesterday. Be kind to everyone, including yourself. Everyone is facing their own battles. Be the light in the darkness."

Aside from showing her deeply emotional side, it looks like Catherine could be among the more confident women this season (which could cause a little friction with other contestants). For example, her ABC bio stated she has no tattoos because "you don't put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari." Maybe her "dog daughter," Lucy, could give a little more insight as to how far her "human mom" gets before Monday's premiere. Or, maybe you'll have to tune in to see if this Catherine can keep the "Catherine Winning Streak" alive and well, at least for the sake of good reality TV.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

