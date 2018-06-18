Thanks to social media, Bachelor Nation can basically keep track of all The Bachelorette contestants at any given time. Some may be especially curious about frontrunner Garrett. What is The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen doing now? Since the premiere he's been in the center of one of this seasons biggest controversies.

Garrett's ABC biography says that he is a 29-year-old medical sales representative living in Reno, Nevada. "Raised in a small town in Central California, Garrett is a true outdoorsman who loves fly fishing, hiking, and snowshoeing," the bio states. "When he's not on an outdoor adventure, he's perfecting his Chris Farley impression. He's excited to find love with the Bachelorette… down by the river!"

Garrett wasted no time showing off his love of fly fishing to Becca. During the premiere, he attempted to teach her how to fly fish in the mansion. Becca was so charmed by this that she gave Garrett the first impression rose. In The Bachelorette world, this is a big deal. Last season, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gave Bryan Abasolo the first impression rose, and she chose him. The year before that, Jojo Fletcher gave her first impression rose to Jordan Rodgers... and she chose him. The year before that, Kaitlyn Bristowe gave Shawn Booth the first impression rose and — there is a pattern here — he was the winner. It is probably all a huge coincidence, but it's a big one, and it's why viewers think Garrett could end up winning.

But then a bomb dropped after the premiere: Garrett allegedly "liked" offensive posts on his Instagram. It was pretty horrible stuff: racist, sexist, transphobic photos and memes. How it was handled by Becca and Garrett served as another hint to viewers that Garrett could be Becca's pick.

First off, Garrett deleted and remade his Instagram, followed by posting an apology as his first post:

"I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my 'likes' on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive," he wrote. "garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself."

Garrett went on to say that the "likes" weren't really who he was, and he will be more mindful moving forward. "I do not want my social media to define who I am, and I will take better care moving forward to support all walks of life." He concluded, "Again, I sincerely apologize and am sorry for any hurt, damage, or offense I may have caused."

Now, I would expect Becca to condemn these hurtful posts, especially given that she supported Hillary Clinton and the women's march. In an interview with ET, though, Becca defended Garrett. "I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap," Becca said. "I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

Hrm. Well, looking at Garrett's sparkly new Instagram account, he seems to be visiting friends, golfing, and shopping for skateboards... living his life, basically. No Becca in sight, of course, but even if he does win there's no way his social media presence could show it. I'm not into spoilers, so I'm going to wait patiently to see how this season unfolds, but it looks like Garrett is currently very happy. Whether he's happy in love with Becca is yet to be seen.