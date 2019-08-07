As the Married at First Sight couples round the corner on their one-month anniversaries, it's an emotional turning point in the season for the newlyweds. Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill were considered early favorites to make it, given their shared religious background and a heavy emphasis on faith in their personal lives. Greg considers himself an entrepreneur, but viewers tuning in may be wondering exactly what Greg's job is on Married At First Sight. He actually has a pretty wholesome career.

According to his Instagram bio, Greg is the owner and center director of Mathnasium, a K-12 math learning center in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Per the Mathnasium website, Greg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Saint Augustine's College, followed by a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After a successful career in IT Sales, eight years of which he spent working as a Systems Engineer at Cisco Systems, Greg decided it was time for him to pursue a deeper passion — teaching kids.

At Mathnasium, Greg teaches a proprietary method of learning math to kids, helping remedial students demystify homework and advanced students hone their skills. To leave a lucrative field like IT in order to pursue private math tutoring must have involved some sacrifice but Greg obviously feels compelled to pass on some of his natural abilities to kids who are struggling.

According to his Mathnasium bio:

Greg believes that being fluent in Math not only boosts a child's confidence, but also empowers them to reach their fullest potential. Mathnasium gives him the opportunity to help kids gain a deep understanding of mathematics and develop strong problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Deonna, meanwhile, works as an operations manager, so it doesn't seem like their would-be family would struggle too much in the financial department anyway.

Both Greg and Deonna come from close-knit families. Greg was raised by a single mom along with his sister, and all three of them are deeply involved in the church. He was previously engaged for two years, but admits that his own insecurities got the better of him in that relationship, and it eventually soured. On the bright side, he got himself into therapy after the engagement ended, and took the initiative to work through his baggage. His previous therapy experience may be why Greg describes himself as a good communicator.

Conversely, Deonna has been single for the past ten years, and joked earlier in the season that she'd spent that time "dating herself." Taking the time to get to know yourself and learn how to feel comfortable being alone are super important life skills. But relationship experience is equally important to, you know, being in a successful relationship. Deonna was looking for a "god-fearing man," according to her Lifetime bio, so Greg definitely fits the bill in the religion department. But whether or not the pair can make it to the end of the season and beyond remains to be seen.

Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.