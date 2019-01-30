Season 2 ended with Betty’s dad, Hal aka The Black Hood being sent to jail for murder. Now her mom, Alice, and sister, Polly are finding solace in a mysterious cult like group called The Farm. The cult’s leader, Edgar Evernever, has yet to be seen, but his daughter Evelyn has been making her way around town trying to recruit people, including Betty. Of course, Betty’s too smart to fall for their emotional ploys, but it puts her at odds with her family constantly.

The super sleuth that she is, Betty has been hot on the trail of the mysterious Gargoyle King ever since the murders of Dilton Doiley and Ben Button. She figured out that her mom once played Gryphons and Gargoyles, and has been putting together the clues ever since. When the Gargoyle King showed up at her house, Alice forced Betty to go to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy for safety. But while she was there, Betty realized that patients were being given fizzle rocks so they could be mind controlled into playing Gryphons and Gargoyles.

She also found out that Hiram was the one supplying the drugs, so she detoxed Ethel (who was also there), and together they helped the rest of the patients escape. Because the patients were still completely involved in the game, Betty took on the persona of the Gryphon Queen to lead them out. But as Betty and the others escaped the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, Riverdale was put under quarantine for a mass epidemic of seizures. Betty realized that Hiram has something to do with it, but she's still trying to prove his connection.

In Season 3, Episode 10, Betty finds out that Alice took all of her college money and gave it to the cult. In hopes of getting the money back, she visits Hal in prison, where he tells Betty that he wants to keep a relationship with her, and ensures her she’s smart enough to get a scholarship to any college. But while there, Betty finds out that Penelope Blossom has been secretly visiting Hal, telling him all about Gryphons and Gargoyles and the Gargoyle King. She knows something is up, but she hasn’t figured out what it is yet.

When she gets home from visiting the prison, Alice and Evelyn inform her that they used her money to purchase the Sisters of Quiet Mercy building, and are going to use it to house Farm members, including the women Betty helped escape.