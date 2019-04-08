The Beyhive has a new holiday to mark down in their calendars: Apr. 17. That's the day that Beyoncé's new documentary drops on Netflix and gives fans some all-new, behind the scenes content to enjoy. But what is Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé about, exactly? It's an in-depth look at one of Queen Bey's most memorable performances.

Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance was praised glowingly by all who witnessed it, from critics to fans. And now it's going to get a much wider audience, because it's what Homecoming is all about. Per Rolling Stone, the documentary is going to debut in between the first and second weekends of this year's Coachella. Those who couldn't attend last year will get to see the entire performance from start to finish, plus some bonus footage that reveals how the concept for the show became a reality.

There had been a live stream of the concert when Beyoncé first performed, but now fans will be able to revisit it whenever they want. Whether you're seeing the Coachella set for the first time or the fiftieth, you can enjoy the songs, the spectacle, and the incredible guest appearances (which included Jay-Z, Solange, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland). It can't be missed.

Netflix on YouTube

The official trailer for Homecoming has a mix of concert footage and rehearsal content. It opens with grainy footage of the roaring crowd before cutting to Bey herself on stage; after that, it takes a turn for the personal. There are glimpses of dancers getting their hair done and preparing to walk toward the stage, greeting each other and having fun in the exciting moments before the show. There are shots of screen tests and photoshoots, as well as footage of Beyoncé leading rehearsals and working out.

It seems like fans will get to see how the idea for Homecoming first came about, as well as every step in the creative process that led to the show itself. But that's not all. Beyoncé's kids also make appearances, whether it's brief sightings of the adorable twins or Blue Ivy dancing. The trailer makes it look like viewers will get to enjoy every aspect of the lead-up to the Coachella performance, as well as every minute of Beyoncé performing.

According to Deadline, the title of the documentary is reportedly a "salute to Beyoncé's Beta Delta Kappa sorority." There's a collegiate flair to the typography used in the doc's title, which is reminiscent of Greek lettering. It may also be a reference to Beyoncé's Homecoming Scholars Award Program, which provides funds for students attending historically black colleges and universities.

The trailer's narration hints at another meaning to the title, too. It's a recording of Maya Angelou saying that she wants to "be a representative of my race, the human race." She continues, "I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh."

Angelou adds that after doing what she has been sent here to do, she will be called home. Homecoming appears to be a title with multiple meanings, each one personal to Beyoncé. And that kind of insight into her may be just what fans are looking for.