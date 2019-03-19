No gift has ever been offered to pregnant women, moms and, uh, humanity at large, than when Amy Schumer announced she was pregnant. Because the way she can translate the most unexpectedly relatable life experiences into pure comedic gold could only be even more intensified by her going through such a big life change. Indeed, as Schumer's Netflix special, Growing, is out today, many people are likely wondering what Hyperemesis Gravidarum is and what exactly Schumer has been struggling with for the last few months, because she hilariously details the debilitating pregnancy condition.

The special, which is officially out today, March 19, is a laugh-out-loud look at what marriage, pregnancy, and life is like for a woman in her late 30s. "If you had a good pregnancy, like if you're someone who enjoyed being pregnant, I just hope your car flips over," Schumer jokes in the trailer. "That's what I wish for you."

Schumer went on to say that though life is certainly different now, pregnancy hasn't changed her. "Here's the thing, you're pregnant, but you don't change who you are. I hate women that start to act really precious, like you don't stop being you. You don't stop working, or like... drinking, you know?" she joked.

Netflix on YouTube

All kidding aside, Schumer has had a pretty tough time throughout her pregnancy, as Glamour reported, she had to cancel much of her tour and was hospitalized for Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which is the medical term for really bad morning sickness.

HG is characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and electrolyte disturbance, according to the ACOG. Severe cases sometimes require a hospital stay to receive fluid and nutrition through an IV, like Schumer. Though almost 70 to 80 percent of pregnant women experience some kind of morning sickness, WebMD reports that less than 3 percent have HG.

In the special, Schumer describes having HG is like “having food poisoning every day for the last five months." "I throw up an Exorcist amount every day,” said, before adding she was once hospitalized after vomiting for five hours straight.

But just talking about it isn't the only way Schumer has been working to raise awareness about what HG really is and how it impacts women's lives. In fact, as Entertainment Tonight reported, she had been uploading videos to her Instagram of herself throwing up in a public bathroom on her way to a comedy show, and then once again on the side of the road, on her way to a Christmas party. The point? To show people what's really happening behind-the-scenes, and to help fans understand how challenging it really can be to even just get to work on time.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach. This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight,” she wrote at the time. “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it.”

Schumer announced that she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting on Instagram last October, as the BBC reported, cleverly disguising the news as a political call-to-action, which really set the tone for her pregnancy as a whole: yes, she's becoming a mom, but that's not the thing that's going to singularly define her.

Other than motherhood, Schumer also talks about other relatable experiences in the special out today, like the dramatization of engagements, and the indignities of being a bridesmaid.

"I got married, yay," she says. "In movies, and TV shows, the guy always gets down on one knee, and the girl is always shocked. 'I didn't even know you liked me! I'm still on Bumble!'" she joked. "Everybody got married, I was the last one, I think I don't have to be a bridesmaid anymore. When you get into your late 30s, there just no dignity to it. It's me, in a Coachella flower halo, hoping I'm not the bridesmaid with the biggest arm, you know?"

It's clear that even as life moves on, Schumer's humor is more striking than ever. Her special, Growing, is now available to stream only on Netflix.