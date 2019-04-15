Back in March, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced their partnership with a company called Itzy Ritzy. The name is pretty unique, so it's fair some people are curious about what Itzy Ritzy is and how Chelsea and Cole are connected to the business.

It's not uncommon for reality stars and people in the public eye to collaborate with businesses, a phenomenon chelsea is no exception to. Her latest venture is with Itzy Ritzy, a Chicago-based company that produces "baby, toddler and lifestyle accessories."

"We’ve worked hard to make a collection of baby, toddler and lifestyle accessories that provide smart solutions to everyday challenges," Itzy Ritzy's website reads. "And since we believe in beauty AND brains, our smart solutions are also fashion-forward and very on trend."

The company, which was founded in 2008, is supposedly a hit with celebrities like "Zoe Saldana, Pink, Angelina Jolie and Nicole Richie." Trés impressive.

Itzy Ritzy was also "awarded back-to-back Best New Product awards by Baby & Children’s Product News, as well as a 2012 Cribsie Award and a 2011 Red Tricycle Totally Awesome Award," according to it's "Who We Are" page.

As for the company's products, it sells everything from diaper bags to nursing covers. You can also order a "mystery box" or "mystery item," which seems like a pretty cool option if you can't decide on one product.

Given the brand's stylish vibe, it's really no surprise Chelsea and Cole have collaborated with the company. Sometime in 2018, the couple met with the company's CEOs (Kelly and Brian Douglas) and Senior Designer (Jill Daisy) to finalize designs for their diaper bag line.

One of Chelsea's designs was inspired by her signature leather jacket, while Cole was drawn to a black canvas bag with a plaid interior. Viewers got to see these designs and other looks on Monday's episode of TM2, an experience the parents both appeared to enjoy.

The pre-sale for Chelsea and Cole's line went live on Monday, April 15, and fans couldn't be more excited about the news.

"SO EXCITED!! I’ve Literally been counting down the days hours AND minutes until presale!!!" one fan commented on the couple's announcement post.

"Can never have too many diaper bags right!?" someone else joked.

Another fan penned: "This is such perfect timing for me! We've been TTC for two years. Two failed IVF cycles and we've finally conceived on our own! Expecting our first blessing and I can't wait to shop your collection. I adore you and your family!"

Itzy Ritzy is just as thrilled about the partnership, stating on its website: "Itzy Ritzy is partnering with reality TV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer exclusive collection of stylish must-haves for everyone in their crew from babies and kids to parents and people just like you! ... Get ready to be OBSESSED."

If you don't want to miss any updates about Chelsea and Cole's line, make sure you sign up on Itzy Ritzy's website. All you have to do is enter your email address and phone number to receive exclusive updates, a great option for people who can't wait to buy products from the couple's collaboration.

All in all, it looks like Chelsea and Cole picked the perfect company to partner up with. Stylish parenting products for the win, right?