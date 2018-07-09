Jason is arguably the biggest surprise to me this season of The Bachelorette. I didn’t envision he’d go this far, but he’s proved me wrong. But what’s his life outside the show like? What is Jason from The Bachelorette’s job? It may sound boring, but his personality makes up for it.

According to his ABC biography, Jason is a senior corporate banker. The bio describes him as “A successful banker with a heart of gold.” And Jason’s LinkedIn profile is pretty stacked. He received his BS in business administration from SUNY Geneseo in 2010 and right afterwards started working at Key Corporate and Commercial Bank. Jason went back to school and received his MFA in accounting and finance from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester in 2016. All the while, he’s held a job at Key Corporate.

As of now, Jason’s title there is Vice President - Senior Middle Market Banker, with a laundry list of responsibilities and successes like reaching quarterly and yearly goals and being “the go-to person for the client deals.”

Unlike Jordan, who couldn’t stop talking about his job (modeling, if you were somehow able to forget), Jason hasn’t mentioned what he does with Becca much. That’s because his job is only part of his life. It’s clear that he’s here for the "right reasons,” so I’m guessing that Jason enjoys his job and now wants to fall in love and fulfill that part of his life.

“When Jason's not rooting for his hometown Buffalo Bills, he's belting out tunes from his favorite Disney movies,” his ABC biography states. “He's hoping to sing his way into the Bachelorette's heart.” Well, I haven’t heard him sing on the show yet (or talk about Disney movies! Come on ABC) but thankfully, there’s still time.

Perhaps some fans were rooting for him all along, but there were a few things that made me forget him for the first couple episodes. For one, his entrance wasn’t super remarkable. He didn’t make a pun about being a banker — blessed be — but he did do a silly handshake with her that he does with his friends at home. I can forgive this, because I can’t imagine how stressful it is to come up with a short introduction that will make the lead like you and keep you around.

There was one other snafu that made me go “oh no baby what is you doing.” During the spa group date, Becca was introducing the men to her Bachelor friends and she forgot Jason’s name. If it were me — or another guy, to be honest — I’d be a bit salty and it would’ve effected both my confidence and how I treated the lead. Not Jason, though. He took it in stride and he must’ve earned points with Becca, because she kept him around.

Becca and Jason just had their first one-on-one date in the last episode. While it was later than most of the guys remaining, the two definitely hit it off. The best part of the date was when they visited a brewery and Becca surprised him by asking three of his close friends to show up. Jason’s reaction was adorable and his friends were so sweet and really gassed him up, as good friends do. During dinner, the two talked about deep topics like their families, which means that they don’t just have fun together; they could be there for one another.

I’m excited to see how Jason and Becca’s courtship continues. I’m not sure if he would leave his position in Seattle but the good news is, bankers are needed everywhere. So I’m sure the two would be able to make it work.