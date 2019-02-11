Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has a lot on her plate these days. From raising her three kids to filming the show, she's often on the go. But no matter how busy Jenelle might be, she always makes it a point to keep fans updated via Instagram. So, what is Jenelle Evans Instagram handle? The reality star is pretty easy to find.

Jenelle recently attended New York Fashion Week with her husband, David Eason, her step-daughter, and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Ensley. Translation: the event was a big family affair.

While Jenelle was photographed by professional photographers during the trip, she also shared plenty of photos from the fun trip to her Instagram account. And if you want to see the pics, all you need to do is type in her handle — "@j_evans1219" — into Instagram's search bar.

A quick scroll through Jenelle's Instagram account proves that she likes to share her family life with fans. Just about every photo on Jenelle's account is of Ensley, 9-year-old Jace, or 4-year-old Kaiser.

Jenelle also posts snaps with David, who is on Instagram too. The dad tends to post controversial photos of himself with the confederate flag, so it's probably best to avoid the account if you value your sanity.

In the future, it's possible Instagram will be the only means for fans to keep up with Jenelle's life. That's because the mom doesn't want to do the show forever, a move David supposedly supports.

She explained to Us Weekly:

He said, ‘You should just leave.’ He’s like, ‘Just do it while you can and get the income while you can. It’s like 50/50. Sometimes you regret it. Sometimes you don’t. I’m glad that I filmed as long as I did so far so people can look at my old episodes and maybe learn from my past and up to now. As for my future, I don’t know what it holds and I don’t know what I’m gonna be doing. … I would like to be more professional, get more professional jobs in the entertainment business. Maybe hosting.

The reality star touched on this subject before in October 2017, writing in an Instagram post, according to E! News: "I have decided after this season I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan it's getting to out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @mtv what-so-ever."

Yikes.

Despite Jenelle's threats, she continues to renew her contract with MTV every year. It's not too surprising considering Jenelle isn't one to stick to her threats, like when, in October 2018, she vowed to stay off of social media for a prolonged amount of time but was back at it within a week.

Still, the social media hiatus — no matter how short — did wonders for her well-being. “My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed,” she said in a YouTube vide about the break, according to Newsweek.

If Jenelle does decide to get off of social media for good, I'm sure her fans will be disappointed to miss out on all of the updates about her kids. But if that's what's best for her, then so be it.