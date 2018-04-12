Khloé Kardashian delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning, according to a report from TMZ, and now fans are wondering, what is Khloé's baby's net worth? She and Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby daughter around 4 a.m. at a hospital outside Cleveland, TMZ reported, though they don't have a name for her just yet. Sisters Kim and Kourtney, Kris and Khloé's best friend, Malika, were all with her during the birth, the outlet reported.

The duo announced they were expecting their first child together via Instagram on Dec. 20, according to Us Weekly—they'd began dating in September 2016. Khloé then revealed the sex of her baby on the season finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians back in March, and then she threw her daughter an epic baby shower full of pink balloons, TMZ reported. And, in true Kardashian fashion, her baby registry was pretty intense, too. We're talking a $10k crib, or a $365 Versace baby blanket and a $600 Versace changing bag, to name a few items on her wish list, TMZ also reported.

The news of Khloé's birth comes shortly after rumors that Thompson had been cheating on her. Just two days ago, on April 10, photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player appearing to kiss another woman at a New York City club surfaced. And, on the same day, TMZ published a video of Thompson making out with two women at a hookah bar back in October.

Of course, those rumors are going to be cluttering the news of her daughter's birth. But what's important right now is that Khloé delivered a healthy baby girl... who happens to be worth a lot.

The new baby, whatever she shall be named, joins a fast-growing family of Hollywood elites — the combined net worth of the Kardashian and Jenner women was a whopping $122.5 million in 2016, according to Forbes. And, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, new mom Khloé claims a solo net worth of $40 million. She's doing pretty well for herself, I'd say.

Many Kardashian critics wonder just how she's doing so well, however. Well, the 33-year-old reality star earns an annual salary of $15 million from her role and executive producer position on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Plus, she's got multiple spinoffs like Kocktails with Khloé and Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian that have also contributed to her net worth, Hello Giggles reported. Basically, she keeps herself busy with a whole lot of reality television.

Plus, new dad Thompson, 27, entered into an NBA contract worth $82 million in 2015, and he currently earns around $16.4 million annually, according to Spotrac. So his wallet is pretty thick, too.

His team won an NBA championship in 2016, and at the end of last year, Thompson became the first player in franchise history to play 400 consecutive regular-season games, according to The Sun. His salary is expected to rise within the next few years thanks to his success as a basketball star thus far — after all, he was drafted to the Cavaliers in 2011, while he was studying at the University of Texas, and has remained there ever since, The Sun reported. He probably expects to be treated well.

And as should his new daughter. It's needless to say that his highly anticipated baby with Khloé is going to live quite comfortably.

This story is developing...