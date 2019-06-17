Beautiful pictures of food are all over Instagram so it's no wonder that celebrity chefs sometimes acquire huge followings on their pages. If you're a Bravo fan, you may be wondering about one chef in particular, and you want, nay need to know: What is Mila from Below Deck Mediterranean's Instagram? Personally, I have seen Mila licking raw steak one too many times to have a whole lot of faith in her actual cooking ability. And I don't know if I really need to see more of her "food."

But for you, I did some digging just to see if she also photographs some of the questionable meals she's been preparing for both guests and crew. Unfortunately (fortunately?) I couldn't find any evidence of an Instagram. I also came up empty when searching for a Twitter account.

Mila's Bravo bio says that she was classically trained in French culinary cuisine but I'm not convinced. I'm not a good cook but even I know not to microwave a steak. I'm really surprised Mila hasn't been fired yet. But Captain Sandy doesn't see everything that happens with the crew in real time.

Thankfully, Sandy is suspicious after seeing Mila's plate service and says in a clip from the show, "I need to see your plated service come out as a chef that's been trained in Paris." She might not be a trained chef, but Sandy knows what that type of food needs to look like.

Bravo on YouTube

"I've been doing this a long time, I've had a lot of chefs, and I have to know that you can do this," she continues. "And right now, I don't know." Me either, Sandy.

Unfortunately, Mila's cooking skills are less problematic than her homophobic remarks. In one episode on a night out she proclaimed that she wouldn't want her son to see two men kissing or think it's normal "because it's not f*cking normal." The other cast-members were quick to call her out for her homophobia.

Captain Sandy didn't hear the remarks when they were made, but when asked about her reaction to them in an interview with Too Fab she said: "Listen, people grow up in different countries and are programmed a certain way to think," referring to the fact that Mila is from Siberia. "So, we are fortunate because we get to think how we want to think [in the U.S.]. I think it's very hard for someone to adjust to a different culture."

Greg Endries/Bravo

Sandy, who recently went public about her relationship with gospel singer Leah Shafer, isn't letting Mila's comments affect her. "She can have her opinion, I don't really care. It doesn't reflect on me, it reflects on her," she said. "So when people take it personal, they should probably look at themselves and not point the finger at the person who said it."

I admire Sandy's point of view but Mila would definitely be on really thin ice if I were the captain. Combined with her culinary etiquette, her job is surely in jeopardy on the show, but Captain Sandy hasn't confirmed or denied anything just yet.

I'll just have to watch along with Below Deck Mediterranean on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.