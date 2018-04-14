When you think about deciphering canine personality traits, you might consider a dog's breed first: Golden Retrievers are known for being friendly and good with kids, German Shepherds are praised for their loyalty, Corgis are enthusiastic and smart. But does it matter if your furry friend is a Pisces or a Capricorn? If you believe that a human's life can be influenced by the stars, then it only stands to reason that pets would be similarly affected. Dog astrology signs are definitely a thing, so what does the zodiac say about your pet?

"If you want to better understand your pup, look no further than their birthdate," astrologer Maressa Brown tells Romper.

"You can figure out your dog's astrology the same way you would figure out your partner's or your own. A Shih Tzu born May 19 is a Taurus, and a Husky born on November 6 a Scorpio," she explains.

Indeed, in some ways, astrology might even be a better predictor of behavior when it comes to dogs, as astrologer Matthew Currie told Paw Culture. “Astrology affects everyone and everything one way or another. If anything, astrology works better on dogs than people. Dogs do a worse job of hiding their true selves.”

Excellent point. How true to his sign is your dog's personality? Read on to find out!

Aries (March 21 to April 19) Giphy This fire sign is known for being headstrong, so an Aries dog probably won't be the type to win any awards at obedience school. As an article in Dogs Naturally Magazine advised: "When an Aries dog does not come when they are called, don’t take it personally. As a fire sign, the Aries dog is extremely smart and playful. They want to be the center of your world and your possessions." In other words: This pup will keep you on your toes!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Giphy If your idea of a perfect pet is one that likes to sit next to you on the couch while you share snacks and binge watch Law & Order: SVU, then a Taurus dog could be your ultimate companion. “They’re quite lazy,” Amira Celon, a pet psychic medium and astrologer, told Paw Culture. “They like food and sleep a lot. They’re also a bit flirty.”

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Giphy One thing's for sure: Life with a Gemini dog will never be boring, according to an article on Astrology Weekly: "The Gemini Dog will be restless, versatile, exuberant... and many other things as well... all at the same time," the site explained. Interestingly, the article continued, while Gemini dogs are difficult to train, they do have the ability to learn a "battery of tricks" thanks to their natural inclination to show off. You just need a lot of patience!

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Giphy If your Cancer dog is always underfoot and whimpers whenever you leave the house, you can blame the stars, according to Dogs Naturally Magazine: "Dogs born under this sign are loving and sweet natured. Even though they love being around you, most Cancers need continuous reassurance." New people and places can freak them out, the article added, so be gentle about introducing new experiences.

Leo (July 23 to August 22) Giphy Leo dogs strut around like they own the house for a good reason. "This dog sees himself or herself as a cut above all lesser species and will expect to be treated accordingly," Astrology Weekly revealed. This diva dog might be a handful, but that ego can work in your favor, too. As the same article continued, the Leo pup generally "makes for an exceptional guard dog," with one odd caveat: A possible fear of cats.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) Giphy The quintessential "good dog," Virgo canines are "happiest when they have a job to do," according to Pet Helpful. "Virgo dogs make great fire dogs, police dogs, and special needs dogs." They also tend to be cautious, the article said, which is just another trait that makes them suited for service.

Libra (September 23 to October 22) Giphy Sociable and smart, Libra dogs won't be content to just sit at the front door all day waiting for you to come home. “They like doing new things,” Celon told Paw Culture. “But they could also get bored really easily.” Expect to spend major bucks on dog toys!

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) Giphy Much like human Scorpios are known for being one of the most intense signs of the zodiac, the Scorpio Dog "will either be a best friend or a worst enemy," according to Astrology Weekly. "This canine can love or hate with an equally passionate intensity and, if this dog is wronged in any way, then he or she will never forget." Because Scorpio governs secrets and sex, dogs born under this sign also make excellent trackers (thanks to their ability to sniff out the undiscovered) and breeders, the article added.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) Giphy Friendly and eager-to-please, the Sagittarius dog could make it big in Hollywood. As Pet Helpful put it: "This sign loves to perform and will do it on command every time. The sound of human laughter is music to their ears and they will do the same trick over and over again if it is making you laugh."

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) Giphy The Capricorn dog is driven and likes a challenge, but may take a while check things off their list. "The practical, earthy nature of Capricorn makes this canine unafraid of hard work but, since these dogs are also ruled by the Planet Saturn, they may take an exceedingly long time to complete anything," explained Astrology Weekly. So while they mean well, they also have a lazy and stubborn streak You might find them lagging behind during your walks or not coming to you when called. Sound familiar?

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) Giphy Those looking for an offbeat, oddball sort of companion would do well to seek out a dog born under this sign. “Aquarius dogs are very unusual and very quirky,” Celon told Paw Culture. Everything from their tastes to their habits to their appearance might be a bit eccentric!