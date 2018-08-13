Gina Kirschenheiter is a recent addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County, now in its thirteenth season. Though she's a newbie, she has no problem sharing her opinions with the rest of the women, even if it causes a little friction. But despite her strong first impression, viewers are still getting to know Gina. Social media can help them do that. So what is Gina from RHOC's Instagram?

You can find Gina under her full name, no spaces, underscores, or extra punctuation of any kind. Gina on Instagram isn't very different from the Gina that fans see every week on RHOC. In her bio, she proudly proclaims that she's a transplant from Long Island, NY and a "mother of three dragons," complete with descriptive emojis. She's a stay-at-home mom and her quality time with her kids is well-documented on social media. 5-year-old Nicholas, 4-year-old Sienna, and 2-year-old Luca all make regular appearances on Gina's Instagram. They go to the park together, babysit dogs together, take funny pictures in costumes together, and seem to have a good time doing it.

Being a mom is definitely an important part of Gina's life but it's not the only part, as her social media shows.

Gina recently celebrated her birthday with friends by getting dressed up and dancing it out with cocktails. She also makes sure to snap pictures when she heads out on special occasions, like a Sherrieblossom Bloomingdales event that she attended with RHOC co-star Emily Simpson. It looks like their friendship has continued even after filming, which means they might end up being important allies for each other throughout Season 13.

But what about Gina's life before reality TV? Instagram has some insight into that, too. She's posted pictures of herself having lunch with her parents, as well as throwback photos to her younger years. Gina posted a thank-you for her "forever crew" for supporting her over the last 29 years. She captioned the picture:

Thank u for loving me for me at all my volumes with all my opinions, for always making me laugh, and for the constant support. U r the most amazing friends and women in the world I love you!! [sic]

Accompanying Gina's post was a picture of her and her friends from years past (possibly high school, considering the desks in the shot) looking delightfully 90s. It's crop tops, tube tops, and low rise denim as far as the eye can see. The picture was followed by another one of the same women, now wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the words "Team Gina." Her Long Island besties have her back all the way from the other coast.

Social media makes it seem like Gina is doing well despite what she's been dealing with in her personal life. In April 2018, she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Kirschenheiter. Gina commented on the split in a statement to Us Weekly, saying:

After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family. We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace [as] we move through this family adjustment.

Though every major life change involves some upheaval and readjustment, it looks like Gina made the right choice for herself and her family. Based on her Instagram account, she's enjoying life in Orange County as much as ever.