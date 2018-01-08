What Is Seinne's Job? 'The Bachelor' Contestant Has A Lot In Common With Arie

Whenever a new season of The Bachelor starts, I'm grateful for social media sleuths who find out everything about the contestants. One that viewers had a glimpse of was Seinne, but unfortunately Bachelor Nation doesn't know much about her yet. So what is The Bachelor Seinne's job? She's a Yale grad who has several things in common with The Bachelor lead.

It's easy to make fun of the professions on a show like The Bachelor. There are those who, as they say, are "not here for the right reasons" and merely want the show as a platform for their brand. A lot of the time, it's been really obvious (like Whaboom, who actually listed his profession as "Whaboom"... ugh). This season, however, I'm not getting that vibe from many people, especially Seinne.

She graduated Yale University in 2012 with a degree in economics. According to her LinkedIn page, Seinne worked as a restaurant operations and service manager at Hillstone Restaurant Group in Scottsdale, Arizona — interestingly, were Arie resides now. She was promoted to senior manager before moving on to be an Assistant Property Manager at the Irvine Company in Orange County. Since last November, Seinne is an associate at Latitude Management Real Estate Investors in Los Angeles. On her ABC biography, Seinne lists her profession as a commercial real estate manager.

According to Reality TV World, the 27-year-old also models on the side and is a certified yoga instructor. Yale grad, on her way to becoming a real estate mogul, and also a beautiful yoga instructor? She's a total catch, and it seems that she and Arie already have several things in common. Like I said, Seinne worked in Arizona for several years, and Arie lived in Scottsdale for a lot of his childhood. "We moved [to Scottsdale] because Indy Car used to do all their winter testing there," Arie told AZ Central in December. "So, my dad just fell in love with it and we moved from Wisconsin."

Not only that, but both Seinne and Arie work in real estate. Arie still calls Scottsdale home, but told AZ Central the beauty of his job is that he can move anywhere and work. "I think the great thing about real estate is that you can do it anywhere," Luyendyk said. "I'm open to as far as moving to another place and... pursuing that same career." Right now, Seinne is in Los Angeles, but she's lived in Scottsdale and New Haven so she may be open to relocating as well.

Seeing as Arie and Seinne have two huge aspects of their lives in common, will they hit it off? Will Seinne end up with the Neil Lane ring? No one knows yet, but Chris Harrison did have some kind words for Seinne. "This girl is flat out impressive," Harrison told People in their special issue on The Bachelor. "She’s incredibly intelligent and she definitely has this zest for life that Arie is in awe of. He’s a little bit mesmerized by her."

Well, that's some high praise right there. But I'm not surprised at all; I'm mesmerized by Seinne's LinkedIn and Instagram, so I can imagine that Arie is mesmerized by actually meeting her and going on dates. Only Arie knows at this point whether he was "mesmerized" enough to propose to her, but she is definitely a contender. I'm sure Bachelor Nation will enjoy getting to know her more and seeing her Bachelor journey. Who knows, even if it doesn't work out she could end up The Bachelorette this summer. For now, though, I'll be following her on Instagram and awaiting her appearances on the show.

