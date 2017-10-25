What Is The Isolation Chamber On 'AHS: Cult'? Beverly Has Made An Enemy In Kai

This season of American Horror Story is unique in that it's the first without any supernatural elements, but that doesn't make it any less terrifying, especially now that Kai has officially gone off the rails. At the end of Tuesday's episode, "Winter of Our Discontent," Kai wanted to punish Beverly for killing Detective Samuels (though she was being framed by Winter) and instructed his goons to put her in something called the isolation chamber. But what is the isolation chamber on AHS: Cult exactly? It wasn't shown in the episode so I'm not entirely sure, but whatever it is, it sure doesn't sound good.

Towards the beginning of the season, Beverly was a loyal follower to Kai. He proved that he would "do anything for her" when he killed her enemy, fellow reporter Serina Belinda. When Beverly officially joined, she said she wanted equal power in the cult. Kai agreed, but of course didn't mean it. Beverly was a great asset to have on his side because after the cult killed Serina and Beverly's boss, Bob, it appeared that she was the only investigative journalist in their town. She would participate in murders and report on them a half hour later. It was kind of genius, and she is arguably the most intelligent member of the cult.

Kai's not good at keeping promises, though. Instead of granting Beverly equal power, he enlisted a group of white men to do his bidding and let Beverly have... no power at all. Beverly was obviously fed up; in last week's episode, "Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins: Scumbag," she orchestrated Harrison's death along with Winter and Ivy. On Tuesday's episode, "Winter of Our Discontent," Winter wasn't the only one not content with Kai's actions. He banished the women to the back of Ivy's restaurant and had them bake cookies as opposed to do anything of substance.

Throughout the episode, Winter disobeyed Kai. One instance was that Kai wanted her to conceive a Messiah Baby with Detective Samuels in a ritualistic three-way which also involved Kai having sex with Samuels at the same time. This child would be the future messiah of the cult (yes, this is as insane a theory as it sounds). Winter was not into it, and the plan failed. Kai punished her by making her wear a dunce cap while polluting the earth with recyclables (he doesn't believe in global warming, naturally). When Samuels picked her up, he gave her a lunch of gruel, refused to let her eat an apple, and attempted to rape her. This resulted in her shooting him in the head.

Winter clearly doesn't know the meaning of "girl power," because she blamed Beverly on Samuel's murder. In the story she told Kai, Beverly showed up to his car and shot him with no warning — and then told Winter her brother was next. The last scene of the episode consisted of a meeting with Kai's gang of clowns to take care of those who have wronged him. First up was his brother, Dr. Vincent, whom Kai killed for plotting against him. Next up was Beverly... but Kai didn't want to kill her. Instead, he banished her to the "isolation chamber" where she could go to suffer for her sins.

But what is this isolation chamber — and is Kai just sentencing Beverly to a more drawn out, painful death? I hope that's not the case, but I assume viewers will see this chamber in upcoming episodes. As I said, I believe Beverly is the most intelligent member of the cult so she should be able to outsmart Kai (if she can live that long). Regardless, that chamber doesn't sound fun, but I know Kai is so messed up he'll revel in that creation as long as possible.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.