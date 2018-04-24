I was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the royal baby so when the Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge stepped out yesterday with their new bundle of joy in tow, I freaked out a little. I mean how good did Kate look mere hours after giving birth? If you're like me, you're hungry for any and all information about the latest addition to the royal family, including what the new royal baby's astrological sign is, and how it will shape his personality?.

The royal baby, who's name has yet to be revealed, is a Taurus, just like his big sister Charlotte, whose birthday is May 2. Those born under the Taurus sign, i.e. anyone born between April 20 and May 20, are known for loving the finer things in life. "A Taurus is happiest when surrounded by the best of everything," explained Astro Style. Fortunately for the royal baby, he was born into the lap of luxury so I anticipate he'll be one happy little guy.

The Taurus sign is also known for being responsible, and is one of the most reliable signs of the zodiac, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. While the new royal baby will be fifth in line for the throne, and thus less likely to wear the crown than his two older siblings, it's reassuring to know that he is likely to possess reliable traits.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the things I'm most curious about is what the dynamic will be between big brother George, big sister Charlotte, and the littlest addition to the family. The zodiac can provide some answers here too. Those born under the Taurus sign are most compatible with Cancers and Scorpios, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. And guess who happens to be a Cancer? You guessed it, George! That means that the two little boys in the family, Prince George and Baby #3, will likely get along swimmingly! And don't forget about dad, Prince William, who also happens to be a Cancer. Seems like there may be a boys alliance forming in the house!

And what about Princess Charlotte, who like her little brother, is also a Taurus? How will the two bull signs mesh? "There may be sibling head-butting with the two younger ones until they steak out their turf. A key phrase [for a Taurus] is 'Mine!'" said astrologer Ophira Edut, in an interview with Good Morning America.

Astrologically speaking, the new baby seems to already take after none other than the Queen herself, who was born on April 21, 1926. “To start it off, the little prince, who was born at 11:01 a.m., has his sun in Taurus and his Moon sign is Leo, which is the exact same combination as his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II," explained astrologer Mirjam Schneider in an interview with Express.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 92-year-old Queen, who welcomed the arrival of her new great-grandson with a horseback ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle, just celebrated her birthday two days prior to his birth with a televised concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, according to People. Now that's a lot of activity for the royal family!

It will be fun in the coming months and years to see the new royal baby's personality develop. Prince George seems every bit a ham, while Princess Charlotte seems like a poised little lady. Will Baby #3 be the wild card of the family?

"This is not a child who will enjoy being (only) third in line to the throne. In fact, as a young man, he will be extremely ambitious," explained astrologist Jessica Adams. "This is a person who wants to get to the top. He may do what Princess Anne has done, and create a separate career for himself elsewhere."

I can't wait to see if she's right! And now we just need the adorable little guy's name...

