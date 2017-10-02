What Is Tom Petty's Net Worth? The Rock Star Has Successfully Built An Empire — CORRECTION

In more tragic news released on Monday, it was confirmed various news outlets that Tom Petty was put on life support after suffering from full cardiac arrest. Best known for his time with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, he's performed for over four decades, touching the lives of several generations. Given all of his success and the legacy he's paved thus far, you may be wondering, what is Tom Petty's net worth? Numerous albums, tours, merchandise, and appearances added up to a hefty sum for the late rocker.

Update: According to CNN, Tom Petty has died, after being placed on life support. TMZ originally reported that the musician had not died, despite reports, and was “clinging to life” earlier Monday night.

Earlier: Despite reports, Tom Petty has not passed away. According to TMZ, Petty is “clinging to life” but “is not expected to live throughout the day.” In a tweet, the LAPD states it has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. We will update when there is more news about Petty’s condition.

After suffering a full cardiac arrest, the musician was found unconscious and not breathing in his home in Malibu on Sunday night. He was then rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support, according to TMZ. Billboard reported that officials have since confirmed that they responded to an emergency call.

Petty rose to fame in the 1970s and was a true rock star, performing and touring up until the very end. According to CBS News, along with the 13 albums released by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, he also released three solo albums and was a member of the 1980s supergroup, the Traveling Wilburys, alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne.

Over those years, as Celebrity Net Worth reports, Petty's personal net worth earned him $95 million, attributing it to his lasting popularity, numerous appearances, and seemingly endless sellout shows. Forbes ranked Petty number 17 out of its 25 most highly paid musicians and attributed $38 million to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' annual income. That, combined with his numerous personal sources of income, would explain Petty's high net worth.

In a December interview with Rolling Stone, Petty said that believed he and the Heartbreakers wouldn't have another tour:

It's very likely we'll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don't think so. I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We're all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time.

Along with musical fame, Petty also tried his hand at acting. According to IMDb, he performed alongside Kevin Costner in the film The Postman in 1997 and in series of appearances playing himself on It's Garry Shandling's Show in the late 80s and early 90s. He has also done a bit of voice-over work in animated shows such as The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

In his later days, he also boasted a successful SiriusXM channel called Tom Petty Radio. He was a hands-on member of the radio team and had his own radio interview show, Tom Talks to Cool People, wherein he interviewed musicians and other professionals from his field. All of this contributed to Petty's lasting fame and fortune, making for an impressive net worth.

Aside from strictly financial legacy, Petty has made a deep and lasting impression on the music world. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, further solidifying Petty's status as a musical icon. Whatever happens in the coming hours and days, it's clear that he's created nearly half a century of music and inspiration that's resonated in the hearts of fans everywhere.

