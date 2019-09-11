The next generation of iPhones have been revealed. And while Apple is used to generating buzz, the newest iPhone model has put some folks on edge. Indeed, a number of Twitter users have claimed the latest generation of iPhones is triggering their trypophobia. But what is trypophobia and why has the iPhone 11 triggered some sufferers?

While previous generations of the iPhone have enjoyed a widespread popularity, the recently-unveiled iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have upset those on social media who say they have trypophobia. Although not recognized as a phobia by the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, trypophobia is said to be a fear of holes.

Traditionally, the condition results in an individual feeling things like fear, disgust, nausea, or general discomfort while potentially also exhibiting additional symptoms such as sweating or crawling skin after seeing clusters or patterns of holes or hole-like objects, according to Health Line. Seemingly innocuous objects like sponges, strawberries, honeycomb, bubbles, lotus seed pods, or even the latest iPhone can be a trigger for people who say they suffer from trypophobia.

With multiple camera lenses placed in a small cluster on the back of the phone, Apple's iPhone 11 models have left some calling for a trypophobia warning label. While the iPhone 11 features just two camera lenses stacked on top of each other, the Pro and Pro Max models feature three camera lenses clustered together in a triangle.

"The #iPhone11 needs a trypophobia trigger warning," filmmaker Steven Greenstreet tweeted Tuesday.

A trigger warning certainly would have benefitted those who said seeing photos of the latest generation of iPhones had left them feeling uneasy. "I've been nauseous all afternoon. It started when I was scrolling through Twitter and saw the first glimpses of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max and their triple-camera horror show," Gizmodo's Jennings Brown wrote. "What monsters thought this was okay? I get that Apple wanted three lenses, but placed so close together they create a deeply unsettling image of trypophobic terror."

Other self-identified trypophobia sufferers just wanted the onslaught of disturbing images to end. "I've had really bad trypophobia for years now and seeing pics of the new iPhone 11 all over my timeline makes me want to set everything on fire...stop," musician Em Harriss wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

So, why the multiple camera lenses? According to Apple, the dual-camera system on the iPhone 11 makes it "a whole lot harder to take a bad photo." With a 12 megapixel "wide" camera lens and a 12 megapixel "ultra wide" camera lens, the iPhone 11 can capture more at faster speeds. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models feature a triple-camera system that includes a "telephoto" lens alongside the "wide" and "ultra wide" lenses seen on the iPhone 11. According to Apple, the iPhone 11 Pro has a combined four times optical zoom range to give cell phone photographers more framing options.

Despite the impressive camera technology, it seems like those with trypophobia won't be rushing out to purchase the latest iPhones.