If you're still stuck on the drama from Colton's season of The Bachelor — like that epic fence jump — it's time to move on. Hannah Brown has been crowned your Season 15 Bachelorette, and she's weeding through 30 men to find love. So far, the lineup has a few potential frontrunners, one being a general contractor and aspiring model from Jupiter, Florida. Oh, and he loves to dance. If you need photographic proof, Tyler C.'s Instagram might hold the answers as to who this confident contestant really is outside of reality TV.

Unfortunately, Tyler's Instagram account is on the private setting, so you can't creep through his photos. His bio lists him as a "Wake Forest University Grad," and "Custom Home Builder." As for his modeling career (he's a busy guy), he's represented by Next Models agency in Miami, Soul Artist Management in New York City, and Option 1 Models in Chicago. The only site I could locate a modeling bio is via the Next Models website, which is pretty detailed. It's a definite bummer to not have access to, what I assume to be, a barrage of beautiful man photos, so I did my due diligence and scoured all the other social spots like Facebook (private!) and Linkedin (hasn't been updated!) to find something real about this guy.

Tyler's ABC bio says he has an MBA from Florida Atlantic University, he loves "spending time with his family, scuba diving, and hanging out with his rescue dog, Harley" but going into The Bachelorette, he's only had one serious relationship. The bio also says he'll know when he meets "the one" because the love sick feeling will "smack him right in the face." So far, it's unclear if meeting Hannah gave him that wonderfully painful feeling. The contestant who was previously drafted by the Baltimore Ravens may have the feelings but without Instagram proof, did it ever really happen?

With so many men to choose from, I can't say how Hannah feels about Tyler C. after only one episode. All the introductions were fairly typical with a few standouts (take it easy, Old MattDonald), but Tyler C.'s intro video showcased his mad dancing skills around the worksite (side note: is that safe?). After a rollercoaster season as a contestant herself, Hannah isn't here to mess around.

When Hannah told Colton she was falling for him and he sent her home anyway, it felt like all the times I liked a boy and he didn't like me back. So. Freaking. Relatable. Now that she's in control, she's allowed to be super picky to get exactly what she wants. That could be Tyler C., but maybe not. The good news is, whatever comes of his Bachelorette season, Bachelor in Paradise starts up again for Season 6 this summer — where anyone can find love for a season.

I wish I had Tyler C.'s Instagram photos to share, but he's either a private man (unlikely considering he's a model), he's hiding some personal things (another secret girlfriend?), or just doesn't want that part of him out in the world, which makes sense. If he's already so far out there on TV, maybe keeping a private account is his way of holding on to some parts of himself. No matter how his journey ends, I know Hannah will get the answers she, and Bachelor Nation, needs.