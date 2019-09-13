Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made quite the impression Thursday night when he once again brought up universal basic income. Not only that, but he revealed his campaign would be awarding ten "Freedom Dividends" of $1,000 — which basically crashed his website. But many debate viewers probably wondered: What is universal basic income?

The serial entrepreneur from New York has made the concept of universal basic income (UBI) the focus of his campaign, and he's dubbed it "Freedom Dividend," according to NPR. Specifically, Yang has a plan to provide $1,000 per month to ever U.S. citizen age 18 and older. On Thursday, Sept. 12 — in a clever way to get people to visit his campaign's website — Yang revealed a contest for 10 families to begin receiving this dividend for a year, Time reported. A campaign aide told the publication that these recipients will be randomly selected.

“It’s time to stop trusting politicians and start trusting ourselves – so I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight,” Yang told the debate audience and at-home viewers on Thursday. “My campaign is now going to give a Freedom Dividend of $1,000 a month to 10 American families for an entire year, someone watching this at home right now.”

Cue: Yang's campaign website practical crashes minutes later.

It's worth noting the idea of basic universal income isn't exactly a new one. One of the reasons it's so relevant these days, however, is because of the fear that automation will put millions of people out of work, according to CNBC. Another motivating factor for implementing BUI is the extreme wealth inequality in the U.S. The thought is cash payments will help people whose jobs were replaced by robots, as well as to help level the playing field when it comes to wealth.

If you're like me, then you might be thinking something like this: Who wouldn't want to get a check every month? Well, it turns out not everyone is a fan of basic universal income. A February 2018 Gallup survey, for example, shows that 48 percent of Americans support BUI and 52 percent are against it.

More to come ...