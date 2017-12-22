What Is Your Baby’s Chinese Zodiac Sign If They’re Born In 2018? There's More Than One Option

Most of us are at least vaguely aware of our Greek zodiac sign. As a Sagittarius, I'm supposedly wild, feisty, independent, and exciting, although I don't think my family would totally agree. But just after the holidays is when we're all usually reminded of the Chinese zodiac signs, since the Lunar New Year falls sometime within the first couple months of the year — in 2018, it's on February 16 — and opens up a whole other can of worms. If you're currently pregnant, you might be wondering what is the Chinese zodiac sign of 2018, and what does it say about my baby?

There are two Chinese zodiac signs your baby could be born into if he or she is born in 2018: the rooster or the dog. If your baby is born before February 16, their birth date falls under the year of the Rooster. Anyone born from February 16, 2018 through February 4, 2019 is born into the year of the Dog. The Rooster and the Dog are two very different Chinese zodiac signs, each with their own specific traits. Here's what you have in store for you if you're bringing either of these into your household in 2018.

The Year Of The Rooster

According to Babies Online, "The Rooster is the strutting peacock of the Chinese Zodiac! These quick thinkers are practical and resourceful, preferring to stick to what is tried and true rather than taking messy, unnecessary risks." Babies born into the Year of the Rooster also tend to be very observant and have an eye for detail, making them good candidates for such professions as lawyers, surgeons, and accountants. Chinese Zodiac further confirms that they are confident, highly-motivated, and hard-working. They take a very tell-it-like-it-is approach when it comes to all things, and their bluntness can come off as abrasive to more sensitive souls, but really, they're just being honest.

VCG/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Babies Online also clarifies the Rooster's potential psychic abilities. "It's hard to slip anything past a Rooster, since they seem to have eyes in the backs of their heads," they state, but this should not be confused with Roosters actually having any actual connection to the unknown

So, while your child might not necessarily be psychic, he or she will potentially grow up to have a very successful career in a respectable field, from medical to legal to financial.

VCG/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Year Of The Dog

According to The Chinese Zodiac, "Those born in the Dog year are objective people, who will spread the sound of justice and of good advice. A constructive and efficient thinker, the Dog proceeds with difficulty, but with a very well-defined purpose." Sounds very reliable and loyal to me, just like a well-loved pup!

If your baby is born in the Chinese Year of the Dog, BabyGaga states that humans who are born into the year of the Dog have similar traits to actual dogs: faithful, honest, and loyal. But don't expect this kind of attention from them early on, as they also " have trouble trusting others easily."

Babies Online elaborates, explaining that if your baby is born into the Chinese Year of the Dog, he or she is a fan of the underdog and makes it their mission to make sure that right triumphs over wrong. "The Dog's mantra seems to be, live right, look out for the little people and fight injustice whenever possible."

But of course, as much as we love our Dog and dogs in general, their life will not be without hindrances, especially when it comes to relationships. BabyGaga explains, "They are picky in their romantic partners, and can give their partner extreme stress in order to assess whether that person is 'the one.'" This in turn can cause them to damage relationships, including platonic ones, by setting unreasonably high standards for the other party to meet. Which means you'll probably want to start teaching some basic relationship skills to this child early on.

Whether your baby's birth date falls under the Rooster or Dog sign, it sounds like you're in for quite the adventure, and that's not a bad thing at all.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.