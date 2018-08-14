What Kind Of Dog Mom You'll Be, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I'm an animal lover through and through. I've always had at least one cat by my side (usually more), but I've been lucky enough to love a few life-changing dogs, too. And while I wish I had the chance to grow up on a farm or primate sanctuary, all my furry companions have helped me become the woman I am today. It's not easy to find a pet who will gel with your personality, though, which is why it's worth finding out what type of dog mom you'll be, based on your Zodiac sign.

I'm an Aquarius, which means I can be emotionally guarded... at least until I'm confident I won't get hurt. That's when a friendly, cuddly, loyal dog comes in. In my experience, dogs can help an Aquarius like me loosen up and let their guard down. It's easy to give a dog your trust and compassion, especially when you're an introvert who loves to stay at home. An Aquarius is also a passionate humanitarian and justice-seeker, which is exactly how I ended up with my first dog, Precious.

I adopted Precious at our local Humane Society after my shift cleaning cages. The note on her cage said she needed a home ASAP or she'd risk being put down and, well, I just wasn't going to let that happen. She was mostly deaf and blind and had limited cognitive function, but I knew Precious was more than capable of living a long, full, happy life. So I adopted her and took her home.

Precious helped me become a great dog mom, to be sure, but I'd like to think my abilities were also written in the stars. So with that in mind, here's what astrology has to say about the type of dog mom you'll be, should you be lucky enough to adopt a furry friend for life:

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy Leos are known for being super playful and very hands-on, which makes them great dog moms because they make their pups feel adored and secure. Leo's are lions, too, so this dog mom might be considered the ultimate alpha to her canine baby. Leos can also be stern and more than capable of setting reasonable boundaries and expectations that their dog must abide by. Once those boundaries have been established, Leos and their dogs are sure to enjoy an unbreakable bond envied by all.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo dog moms are organized, structured, and like rules they can plan their lives around. So you better believe their furry friends are going to abide by some very strict rules, too. A Virgo dog mom might not be the best at going with the flow (like when the dog pees on the carpet or vomits in someone's favorite shoes), but she works hard to ensure her fur baby has everything he or she needs.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy Libras crave balance, which is why they end up being patient dog moms who know how to maintain a schedule that's also realistic. Libra dog moms can be extravagant, too, so they're going to be the ones who spend a lot of money on dog accessories.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios are known for their passion and intensity, which means they're going to have a very strong bond with their pup. This sign is intuitive, too, so they're in tune with their dog and their needs. Scorpio's will defend their own at all costs, so be nice to her dog or prepare for the wrath.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Giphy Sagittarius dog moms are the most adventurous of the astrological signs, which means they're going to bond with their pup by running, hiking, camping, and embarking on other spontaneous adventures. The downside? All the spontaneity can be confusing, since dog mom and her pup won't have a structured schedule to rely on.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorns thrive on routine and discipline, which is what makes them the perfect dog mom to an eager puppy. These dog moms will go to great lengths to ensure their pups are well-trained and well-behaved. Capricorn dog moms are patient enough to get the job done, too.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy As I said, being an Aquarius dog mom means using my innate empathy to tap into the needs of my animal children. Aquarius moms are loyal and honest, but it might take us a while to really warm up to our precious pup before we give them our unconditional love.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) A Pisces dog mom will be ultra-sensitive to her dog's needs, and will definitely put their companions on a pedestal. And since Pisces are creative these dog moms are likely to post a barrage of gorgeous Insta pictures of their fur babies, humbly bragging in the captions.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy You'll always find an Aries dog mom at the dog park, helping her little guy or gal make friends. Aries also have no problem setting boundaries and adhering to them, so there's no way their pup is sleeping in bed with them.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) A Taurus dog mom does her research to make sure she chooses the right dog to fit her lifestyle. She's practical and dependable, always on the go, and shows her unconditional love by doing whatever is necessary to help her dog live his or her best life. Since Taurus moms are known for holding financial stability in high regard, you won't see them going overboard on the dog accessories, either.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy Geminis have a tendency to get bored easily, so, as a dog mom, they need a pooch that will challenge them. This sign can also be a bit anxious, so a dog that remains calm in all types of situations is probably ideal.