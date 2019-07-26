What Kind Of Older Sibling Your Kid Will Be, Based On Their Zodiac

While adding another baby to the family is always exciting, it's not always easy. Not only will your older kids feel mixed emotions about their younger sibling, but they may regress and act out as they navigate this intense time of change. In my experience, it's impossible to know what kind of sibling your kid will be until their new brother or sister arrives, and often figuring out how they'll adjust is half the fun.

But that doesn't mean you can't try.

When I looked up my kids’ Zodiac signs on popular astrology sites Astrology Zodiac Signs and Astrology.com, I was shocked to realize how accurate their descriptions of my children are. My oldest daughter is a Gemini, for example, so she's playful, full of energy, and curious. It’s no wonder that she was disappointed when her baby brother didn’t do anything for the first few months — she wanted to play, the baby couldn't. My oldest son, in contrast, is an emotional Scorpio. Not only does this make him passionate and a loyal friend, but he’s prone to jealousy. I guess I shouldn't have been surprised that his baby brother definitely brought out his green-eyed monster.

Again, it's impossible to now how your child will react to the introduction of a younger sibling, and astrology isn't what one should consider to be an exact science. But it's fun to guess how our children will handle being an older sibling, so why not explore what their Zodiac sign has to say on the issue:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Shutterstock According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Capricorn-born kids are responsible and disciplined. Your Capricorn kid will thrive as an older sibling if you keep their routine as stable as possible. They also have a tendency to be know-it-alls, so don't be surprised when your child tries to give you advice on how to parent your new baby.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) My youngest was born under the sign of Aquarius. That means he's creative and prefers to be the life of the party over quiet, independent play. This is so true, my friends. If you have an Aquarian child, you should plan to give them extra love and attention when you bring home their younger sibling, lest they try to turn nap time or night time into a party to get noticed.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Pisces are caring and introverted, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. As an older sibling, they're likely to thrive as the result of their newfound ability to play independently and get some time out of the spotlight. As a water sign, they are loving and friendly, so they will enjoy having a sibling and will not be afraid to express their happiness.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Shutterstock Like the bull their sign represents, Tauruses can be stubborn, Astrology.com notes, which means they don't handle change particularly well. For your Taurus toddler, the addition of a younger sibling can bring jealousy, insecurity, and yes, tantrums. The good news is that Tauruses are also super-loyal and love to create and maintain harmony, so after a while they are bound to thrive in a family with more than one child.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries-born people are passionate and impatient. Your Aries child is likely confident and expressive, which might present a few challenges when it comes to sharing space and a family with a new sibling. They are not afraid of anything, which means that you might have to pull them off the top of the fridge when you get done putting the baby down for a nap, and break up sibling fights once their younger sibling gets old enough to get into their stuff.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) My daughter is a textbook Gemini — curious, fun-loving, and pure, unadulterated joy. Per Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis have twin personalities: they can be expressive and fun, then suddenly serious and restless. In other words, you never really know what you are going to get. As older siblings, they'll be incredibly excited about the prospect of a younger sibling, and will love playing with them, but they'll also have no qualms about interrupting nap time or a feeding session when they're feeling left out.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Shutterstock Per Astology.com, Cancers are nurturing, loving, maternal, and dedicated to their families. When it comes to being a older sibling, your Cancer child will love helping you with diaper changes and feeding the baby, and will be happiest in a large family, where they can practice playing house with a ton of younger siblings.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) A Leo is a fire sign, so they hate being ignored. According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Leos are loving, but also have a tendency to be self-centered, which is likely to make bringing home younger siblings a challenge. The good news is that they are also born leaders, and will likely thrive as the king of the pride.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgos are the shiest, most quiet sign of the Zodiac, which means they will likely be pretty chill when you bring their new baby sibling home. They often dedicate their lives to serving others, and will make great babysitters and teachers as they grow. One downside is their huge dislike of messes of any kind. Their sibling making messes or messing with their toys is likely to disturb their usual calm demeanor.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Shutterstock According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Libras loathe being alone, and will do just about anything to keep the peace. This will make your Libra child a great older sibling. However, it might also result in them sacrificing their own needs to avoid fighting with their little brother or sister.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) My oldest son is a Scorpio, which means he's fun-loving and friendly. Astrology.com notes that Leos are also extremely competitive and not used to losing. As an older sibling, a Scorpio is likely to feel jealous and act out to get your attention. At least, that is, until they discover that their younger brother or sister is on their team.