What Real Estate Company Does Arie Work For? 'The Bachelor' Has Put Away His Racing Gloves

The Bachelor returns this January with a familiar jawline looking for love: Arie Luyendyk, Jr. — runner-up from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette — has been named the new Bachelor in lieu of someone from Rachel Lindsay's season. Back when he first competed, he was known as a race car driver, but as of 2016, Arie has added real estate agent to his resume. So what real estate company does Arie work for? He's based out of a Scottsdale, Arizona outpost of real estate franchise RE/MAX Excalibur.

Arie passed his Arizona real estate exam in August of 2016, so he's relatively new to the game, but his Instagram boasts some beautiful (and expensive) listings. His father was two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk Sr., but Arie Jr. hasn't competed professionally since around 2014. He's lived in Scottsdale since he was 9 years old, because that's where Indy Car used to do all their winter testing, but Arie was actually born in the Netherlands and Dutch is listed as one of his native languages on his broker profile. In an interview with AZ Central, Arie reported that he raked in more than $13 million in sales for 2017. With a standard realtor commission rate of 6 percent, that means he pocketed about $780,000 last year. Not too bad for his first year on the job in a relatively un-glam housing market.

Of course, another big question that comes up for every Bachelor and Bachelorette is their willingness to relocate for love, considering contestants come from all over the country (and frequently Canada!). Arie has already thought about that and says that his job is a perfect one for location flexibility. "I think the great thing about real estate is that you can do it anywhere," he told AZ Central. "I'm open to as far as moving to another place and ... pursuing that same career."

And since RE/MAX operates through a franchise system, it would presumably be pretty easy for Arie to transfer locations and remain with the company. Of course, he would have to pass another real estate exam in whatever state he moves to, but that seems like a pretty small hurdle for Arie to clear.

On his RE/MAX profile, Arie has dubbed himself "The Racing Realtor" and says that he specializes in residential resale, investment properties, and remodels, with experience in both luxury real estate and with first-time homebuyers. "Former professional IndyCar driver and off-road racer, I have transitioned into real estate with the same passion I had on the racetrack," he writes in his bio. "My strengths include negotiating, networking and providing close and personal attention to each and every one of my clients."

At 36 years old, Arie is on the older side for a Bachelor contestant (although he's still a year younger than last year's prospect Nick Viall). But he seems pretty settled in his new career and set up for success beyond competitive race car driving. Plus, real estate tends to be a little safer for one's physical well-being when one is raising a family. Arie admits that he's ready to settle down, get married, and have kids, and he says that's the most important trait to him in a partner as well, beyond age or chemistry.

"It's more about the person, and if they're ready for marriage," he told AZ Central. "I'm in a place in my life where I am really ready for marriage and I want more than anything to start a family and settle down."

You can catch Arie's turn as The Bachelor when his season kicks off Monday, Jan. 1 on ABC.

