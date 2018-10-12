The royal family was out in full force on Friday to attend Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. But of all the guests at Princess Eugenie's wedding, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show — at least in my eyes. The little Prince and Princess were not just guests at the wedding, they were integral parts of the ceremony. Serving as page boy and bridesmaid, they may have been the cutest part of the whole day.

George and Charlotte arrived at the wedding along with the rest of the page boys and girls, but they certainly stood out from the crowd. Charlotte was a literal angel in her dress, turning to give what has become her signature wave to the cameras and George was the picture of miniature royal dignity. Little brother Prince Louis wasn't in attendance, but his mere months on earth give him a pass.

If you think that the Prince and Princess look awfully comfortable in their roles as page boy and bridesmaid, it's because they've had some practice. Princess Eugenie's wedding marks the siblings' third time serving in these capacity at royal weddings, according to Harper's Bazaar. They also participated in Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton, and Sophie Carter weddings — looking absolutely adorable each and every time.

Choosing child relatives and friends' children to play the role of bridal attendants is common in British royal weddings, as Town & Country reported. Princess Eugenie's bridal party had three bridesmaids including Charlotte. She was joined by Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Maud Windsor, and Theodora Williams. Eugenie's sister Beatrice was the maid-of-honor, and cousin Lady Louise Windsor was a special attendant.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...