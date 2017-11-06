What Song Is In The 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer? It Definitely Sets A Sexy Tone

The Fifty Shades of Grey franchise has always included intense, sexy songs to serve as the backdrop of its various promos, which heavily feature Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in some very hot and heavy scenes. And it seems as though the final installment in the franchise could very well be the sexiest one yet, at least if the new promo is any indication. But what song is in the Fifty Shades Freed trailer? It certainly sets a very provocative tone. Although the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed hasn't been released yet, the song itself is "Never Tear Us Apart" from the 80's band INXS, but this time around, another singer lent their voice for the Fifty Shades Freed version of the song.

More to come...