Seems like only yesterday the 45th annual American Music Awards aired. Sigh. Way back when Bruno Mars took home "artist of the year" and "favorite album" and "favorite song" and "video of the year" and — wait, what didn't he win? Every year, an amazing list of artists are up to bat and this year's lineup is no different. Whether you're a fan of Taylor Swift or Cardi B, you're probably wondering "what time are The American Music Awards 2018 on?" Get ready to set your DVRs now before you blink and miss it.

According to Billboard, the AMAs is set for Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, black-ish star, Tracee Ellis Ross will be your emcee for the second year in a row. Before the official show, Dick Clark Productions will air Red Carpet Live (presented by Security Benefit) at 6 p.m. Eastern, 3 p.m. Pacific. You can stream it directly from the AMAs official Youtube channel which means you have zero excuses not to watch. Hosts Jessie James Decker, Scott Evans, AJ Gibson, Erika Jayne, Laura Marano and Zach Sang promise to entertain and amaze, all leading up to the primetime event. The two-hour soiree will feature interviews not seen anywhere else so if you're planning your evening, pencil all of this in ASAP and set your phone to silent.

In case you're wondering how it'll begin, CNN reports Taylor Swift will break her near three-year absence to open the show with her Reputation track, "I Did Something Bad." As for the other nominees, Cardi B and Drake tied with eight nominations each and it makes sense, because they've run the charts all year. This is also Cardi B's first post-pregnancy awards show performance, so it'll definitely be fire. One part that's different this year are the new categories. While the usual categories stand, there's also going to be tour of the year, favorite social artist, and collaboration of the year, to make things a little more interesting and inclusive. As ABC said, this awards show is a standout because it's considered "the world’s largest fan-voted awards show," which means adding those categories is a must.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're in it for the performances — and, let's face it, who isn't? — expect to see rock duo Twenty-One Pilots, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Panic! At the Disco, Khalid, and Carrie Underwood, to name a few. That's a lot of talent, but there's more: two of the biggest performers of the century, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, will also take the stage (separately), making 2018 "The Year of Awesome Women," unofficially. Don't mind me. I'll be here secretly hoping "Jenny from the block" and "Mimi" get together for a duo of epic proportions. The universe probably can't handle it.

As for artist of the year, it's hard to call. Nominees are Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. Talk about strong competition game. My savvy 12-year-old has major opinions, but I'll let you digest and guess for yourself. There will also be a special tribute to the late, great, Aretha Franklin. A mix of soul and gospel legends like Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will sing in honor of Ms. Franklin. Mad R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Among some of the presenters, expect to see some of your favs from music, movies, and TV such as Kelsea Ballerini, Vanessa Hudgens, Amandla Stenberg, and Constance Wu, among others. Also as an added bonus, the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody — Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee — will perform throughout the evening. If you're more of a movie fan, soundtrack nominees include music from Black Panther, The Greatest Showman and The Fate of the Furious. There's seriously a space for everyone which is why fans get to vote. This is one awards show you won't want to miss.