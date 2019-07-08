Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever. One of the internet's biggest shopping events of the year will last 48 hours according to Business Insider, making it the longest Prime Day in Amazon history (up from 36 hours last year). I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that over one million products will be discounted for Prime members. Wowza. And remember, while Amazon Prime Day officially starts at 12 a.m. PT on July 15, some early Prime Day deals have popped up already and will continue to in the coming days.

Speaking of which, I'm excited to share some of the best deals I've found so far, as there are some serious savings to be had for online shoppers. But remember, membership has its privileges, and you must be a Prime member to access these savings. And while Amazon did raise their membership prices last year ($119 per year or $12.99/month), Prime Day deals and member benefits make it worth the added cost, in my opinion. New members can try a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join, and honestly, I can't think of a better time of year to give it a go. Happy shopping, friends.

1. SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $149.95 $119.99 Amazon See on Amazon Sparkling water fan? This SodaStream set includes everything you need to make a refreshing seltzer in your own kitchen. It's compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles, which are BPA free and eco-friendly. This set comes with zero calorie fruit drops (lime and orange). Yum!

2. Queen Memory Foam Mattress Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam 12 Inch Mattress $329 $263.20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're in the market for a new queen-size mattress, this deal offers conforming memory foam comfort with a nice savings to boot. High quality foam is CertiPUR, which means it's U.S. certified for durability, performance, and content. It also contains BioFoam, which replaces some of the traditional petroleum with natural plant oil to help keep your mattress fresh.

3. Wireless Headphones Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.95 $196 Amazon See on Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones give you over 40 hours of battery life and is a perfect pair of everyday headphones. Five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when battery is low, and you can even take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with the multi-function on-ear controls.

4. Apple iPad Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $429 $329 Amazon See on Amazon Looking to upgrade your current iPad or try one for the first time? This $100 discount is the perfect time to do it! With iOS 12, this Apple iPad gives you Group FaceTime, two speaker radio, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 9.7-inch Retina display, and a touch ID fingerprint sensor. The iPad comes with a lightning connector for charging and accessories.

5. "My First Baby" Baby Doll Manhattan Toy Baby Stella Peach Soft First Baby Doll $34.99 $19.99 Amazon See on Amazon What a sweet "my first baby" doll from Manhattan Toy Company's multiple award-winning Baby Stella collection. This little cutie is ultra-soft, has sweet embroidered toes and belly button, and loves to cuddle. I think it makes a great 1st birthday gift, right? And with a $15 discount, it might become the kind of gift you want to stock up on.

6. Cuisinart Casserole Dish Cuisinart Oval Casserole, Matte Snow White, 7 Qt $129.99 $69.99 Amazon See on Amazon Cuisinart is known for their amazing quality products, and this cast iron casserole dish is no exception. Its porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, is oven, broiler, and dishwasher-safe and has a 7 quart capacity. Casseroles, here I come! The savings are especially good on this one.

7. LifeStraw Water Bottles LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw $74.95 $59.96 Amazon See on Amazon I'm a big fan of LifeStraw products, as the BPA-free water bottle filters are great for travel, backpacking, camping, and just having around the house. The attached filter can purify up to 4000 liters of contaminated water, and its replaceable carbon filter is meant to last a long time (100 liters, to be exact).