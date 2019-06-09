Get ready, Big Little Lies fans — your time is here. The second season of the HBO hit drama has finally arrived. All your favs are back on one screen, with the addition of the iconic Meryl Streep as well as some cops digging a little further into what the Monterey Five had to do with Perry's death. If you're more than ready to see what happens next, you're wondering: What time does Big Little Lies air.

Be sure to clear your entire evening, because BLL begins at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. I say clear your evening so you have time to watch how it all went down in Season 1 before you dive headfirst into Season 2. If you'll remember, there's a lot to take in. I won't post any specific spoilers but by now, you know the ending is what brought the Monterey Five together (played by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern). For seven episodes — just as many as Season 1 — you'll watch the ladies work to preserve the truth of what happened that fateful night. There's only one catch: Perry's mom (played by Meryl Streep) is about to throw down.

"She deeply loved her son … as much as any mother can love her son," Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty told The Daily Telegraph about the role. "She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it’s a very complicated, difficult time." She wants answers and wants them now. Will the women crack? I can't wait to find out.

As for what else Season 2 of BLL will have, creator, David E. Kelly told the Hollywood Reporter that despite his initial thoughts that a follow-up to such a perfectly executed first season wasn't the best idea, he came around. "We wrote it as a one-off and we ended it in a way that was very lyrical. But we ended on a lie," he said. "I get so protective of characters and series, too, that I don't want to damage them in any way, and I so loved how we ended year one and I thought, 'Let's just leave it at that.'" He also added that when talks of Meryl Streep came about, the bigger picture for a second season became clearer. I mean, it's the Meryl Effect, obviously.

As for the rest of the characters, there's still so much BLL could unfold. Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book on which Season 1 was based, didn't write a sequel novel, but she did write new material for the second season. Personally, I want to know more about Jane's dark past and her relationship with Ziggy. The same goes for Celeste and why she ended up with a man like Perry. The point is, I'm thrilled to see more of their stories, even if things appeared to end for good Season 1.

Now that you're fully amped for the premiere of Big Little Lies, get those DVRs set — or cancel your Sunday plans altogether. You'll find me planted directly in front of the TV; no interruptions allowed.