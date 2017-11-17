What Time Does Old Navy Open On Black Friday 2019? Everything You Need To Know To Score Holiday Deals

Stores across the country have begun to publicize their Black Friday sales, so it's almost time to start working on your day after Thanksgiving plan of action. Deciding on the order of stores where you're going to shop on Black Friday can be critical to your shopping success — and part of that depends on when each store will open its doors. If you're wondering, what Old Navy's Black Friday 2019 store hours are, here's what you need to know.

Old Navy will actually open on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, for Black Friday shoppers, an Old Navy rep tells Romper. That's right, at 3 p.m. on November 28, the retailer will unlock their doors and stay open until 11 p.m. on Friday, November 29. No, that is not a typo. Stores will be open for 32 hours straight, which means you could essentially shop all night long if you wanted to.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Black Friday is no longer just one day at Old Navy. Like previous years, the retailer offers three full days of Black Friday deals, and the sale kicks off earlier than anticipated.

The sale kicks off on Wednesday, November 27 — the day before Thanksgiving — at 8 a.m. (and closes at 10 p.m.), and will offer 50% off nearly everything in-store and online. Items that are excluded include: clearance items, gift cards, register lane items, jewelry, Today Only / 2 Day Only deals, Extra Special Deals, Gift of the Week products, Zip. Zap. Stuff! gifting bins, and Canada sunglasses.

And if you've been a fan of the retailer's annual summer flip flop sale, you'll also like the wintry version: $1 pairs of cozy socks, which are normally $5. Old Navy is donating $1 for each pair of cozy socks sold on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to the Boys and Girls Club (up to $1 million).

If you're not hosting or attending a big, all day-long Thanksgiving event and are looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping that day, before everyone else heads out for Black Friday shopping, you can hit up Old Navy's Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day after Thanksgiving "lunch." After you find all the goodies you were looking for at Old Navy, there's still time before you need to implement your Black Friday plan of attack. Head home for a couple hours of rest, a plate of leftovers, and maybe another slice of pie before making your way out to brave the crowds once again.