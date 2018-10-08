The final countdown to Princess Eugenie's wedding has finally begun. Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter is set to marry her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, in a ceremony on Friday Oct. 12, which is exactly five days from now. People all across the world will be watching to see who attends and what Princess Eugenie's dress looks like — but they might have to wake up a bit early for it. Surely, people will be wondering about what time Princess Eugenie's wedding starts so they can watch the wedding as it happens.

Princess Eugenie's wedding is highly anticipated for a reason. She is a member of the royal family, after all, and the royal family does everything in a style that is far more regal than others. This means that her dress, flowers, and guests will be grand — and it will be a wedding that people will be talking about for years to come. Royal watchers from not just the United Kingdom, but all around the world, will want to witness this wedding as it is happening. But before they can do that, they need to know what time this royal wedding starts — and it's a doozy.

Due to the time difference between the United Kingdom and the United States, people living in the U.S. will have to wake up a bit early to watch the wedding as it happens. Princess Eugenie's wedding will air on TLC at 4:25 a.m., EST, according to Harper's Bazaar. Set your alarms and get that coffee queued up to brew — because it's going to be a long morning.

The good news is, there will be a few times to catch the wedding after, even if people end up sleeping through the four alarms they've set. TLC will air an encore of the broadcast a few hours later at 7:25 a.m. EST, according to Harper's Bazaar, which is perfect for people to watch while they're getting ready for the day.

While it might be nice for royal watchers to catch the wedding as it is happening, watching the live wedding broadcast isn't super necessary. As with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding earlier this year, dozens of photos from the wedding were posted online as it was happening. Not to mention, news stations aired all of the important highlights from the wedding in their programs later that day. The same thing will likely happen with Princess Eugenie's wedding — people will probably see photos of everything important throughout the day and highlights of the wedding at night.

Not to mention, royal weddings are a bit slow. Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding broadcast was three hours long, starting around the same time as Princess Eugenie's, according to Harper's Bazaar, and wasn't necessarily the most fast moving program on television. And Princess Eugenie's wedding is also expected to be three hours long, according to the Express. So, if people aren't keen on being early risers or have the time to spare but are still dying to watch Princess Eugenie's wedding, they will be able to catch it (or the highlights) at a later time.

However, there are a bunch of people who will be waking up early to watch this wedding. An estimated 29.2 million people in the United States tuned in to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding as it was happening, according to Recode. So if you want to wake up early to watch this royal wedding, you likely won't be alone.

Weddings are such fun occasions and royal weddings in particular are no exception to this. The excitement surrounding Princess Eugenie's wedding is real, so it makes sense why people want to wake up super early to watch it. But at the same time, if royal watchers are just in it for the dress (and to see what the attendees are wearing), waking up early isn't too necessary.