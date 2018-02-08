There are so many events at the 2018 Winter Olympics that it can be hard to keep track of everything. People have jobs, after all! But if you can only make time for a few of your events, figure skating should definitely be one of them. It's always one of the biggest draws at the Winter Games. If you can't wait to see who goes home with the gold after taking a spin on the ice, then you might be wondering what time couples' figure skating is.

There are a few pair events at the PyeongChang, including a team event for all four types of competitive figure skating: men's singles, women's singles, ice dance, and (of course) pairs. Then the couples will get a short program and a free skate. Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are competing as a pair, with several other two-person teams taking part in the ice dance category: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, and Madison Clock and Evan Bates. There are a lot of talented skaters to keep an eye out for, so you'll want to know exactly when to tune it.

Luckily, the schedule for the entire 2018 Olympic season is readily available. Everything that follows is in Eastern Standard Time.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Thursday, February 8

9:45 P.M. — Team Event: Pairs' Short Programs

Sunday, February 11

8:00 P.M. — Team Event: Short Dance

11:40 P.M. — Team Event: Pairs' Free Skate

Monday, February 12

11:40 P.M. — Team Event: Free Dance (Medals awarded)

Wednesday, February 14

8:00 P.M. — Pairs' Short Program

Thursday, February 15

8:00 P.M. — Pairs' Free Skate (Medals awarded)

Monday, February 19

8:00 P.M. — Ice Dance Short Dance

Tuesday, February 20

8:00 P.M. — Ice Dance Free Dance (Medals awarded)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Married couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are the only pair competing in their category from the United States, which is unusual. It's the first time the U.S. won't have several competing couples in the pair skate since 1924, according to NBC Olympics. The Knierims are also unique because they're the first married couple to compete in the Olympics since 1998, though they had some difficulties in getting there.

Alexa had been suffering from an unnamed intestinal issue that resulted in hours of vomiting, which she referred to as "a series of binding internal issues" to NBC Sports. She eventually underwent three abdominal surgeries, but the effects of her illness made her weak and could have impacted her ability to compete. NBC Sports reported her saying:

"The pain was so severe and significant that sleeping was out of the question. I would stay up some nights crying from the pain. I couldn't fall asleep because the pain would just wake me up. Any time I would have pain, I couldn't consume anything. Not water or food. I was becoming malnourished and sleep-deprived and weak."

Luckily, she recovered enough to land a spot at the 2018 Winter Olympics. A lot is riding on the Knierims as the only U.S. couple in the pair skate, but they've come so far that the odds must be in their favor.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In addition to keeping their fingers crossed for the Knierims during the pair skate, viewers have the ice dance to look forward to. Though that is notably different from figure skating — no jumps, for one! — it still appeals to those who want to watch two people navigate the ice together to music.

Now that you know when each important event is taking place, you can schedule your viewing, set up your snacks, and relax while you watch.

