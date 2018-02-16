This country has had some pretty great presidents, and there is a lot to thank them for. Along with all the wonderful freedoms and luxuries, they have left a legacy of great sales, too. President’s Day is coming up, and shoppers are getting ready to take advantage of some of the major savings retailers will be offering. If you have some Kohl’s cash burning a hole in your pocket, here's what to buy at the Kohl’s President’s Day sale.

Lucky for you, Kohl’s is offering their President’s Day sale all weekend long, so you can work your shopping around any long weekend plans. The sale starts Friday, Feb. 15 and ends on Monday, Feb. 19. If you can’t make it out to the store, you can take advantage of some of their great deals online as well. (Which is basically the best thing ever.)

While they have tons of great items on sale, all weekend long, Kohl’s is offering 15 to 20 percent off of your purchase with the promo code “BIGSAVINGS”, which you can use during your checkout online. Along with this great promotion, you’ll also find some pretty sweet deals on a variety of stuff for the entire family.

Keurig Coffee Maker Kohl's If you are a coffee lover, you’ll really enjoy the convenience of a Keurig coffee maker. Kohl’s is offering $40 off of the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, and you can pick it up in one of three colors: red, graphite, and black. If you are buying it online, add promo code “HOME10” for $10 off, plus an extra 15 percent off with code “BIGSAVINGS” at checkout to bring the price down to just $90. Keurig® K-Select™ Single-Serve K-Cup Pod® Coffee Maker ($110, Kohl’s)

Metallic Slide Sandals Kohl's Summer will be here before you know it, and Kohl’s has some great slide on sandals you can pick up for almost 20 percent off. If you are buying them online, you can add promo code “BIGSAVINGS” at checkout to save an additional $2 off the sale price. Women's SO® Metallic Slide Sandals ($12, Kohl’s)

Home Classics Anna Quilts Kohl's Winter will be winding down soon, so you can take advantage of Kohl’s super pricing on Home Classics Anna quilts, which are on sale for 50 to 60 percent off. You can save an extra 15 to 20 percent off the price online by using promo code “BIGSAVINGS”. Home Classics Anna Solid Or Sarah Printed Cotton Quilts - All Sizes ($70, Kohl’s)