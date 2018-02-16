What To Buy At Kohl's President's Day 2018 Sale, Because You Have All Weekend To Stock Up
This country has had some pretty great presidents, and there is a lot to thank them for. Along with all the wonderful freedoms and luxuries, they have left a legacy of great sales, too. President’s Day is coming up, and shoppers are getting ready to take advantage of some of the major savings retailers will be offering. If you have some Kohl’s cash burning a hole in your pocket, here's what to buy at the Kohl’s President’s Day sale.
Lucky for you, Kohl’s is offering their President’s Day sale all weekend long, so you can work your shopping around any long weekend plans. The sale starts Friday, Feb. 15 and ends on Monday, Feb. 19. If you can’t make it out to the store, you can take advantage of some of their great deals online as well. (Which is basically the best thing ever.)
While they have tons of great items on sale, all weekend long, Kohl’s is offering 15 to 20 percent off of your purchase with the promo code “BIGSAVINGS”, which you can use during your checkout online. Along with this great promotion, you’ll also find some pretty sweet deals on a variety of stuff for the entire family.
Levis Jeans For The Family
Kohl’s is giving you a great opportunity to stock up on Levi’s jeans for the whole family. You can pick them up in a variety of cuts, fits, and colors with nearly 30 percent off the original price.
Levi's 505 Straight Fit Jeans For Women ($33, Kohl’s)
Men's Levi's 502 Regular Taper-Fit Stretch Jeans ($40, Kohl’s)
Girls 7-16 Levi's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans ($23, Kohl’s)
Carter’s Basics For Baby
With the amount of clothes you go through each day with your baby, now is a good time to pick up some great Carters basics. Kohl’s is offering up to 50 percent off of baby outfit staples, like onesies, lounge pants, and sleepers.
Here are a few of the best deals on Carter’s baby wear:
Baby Boy Carter's 5-pk. Short Sleeve Sport Bodysuits ($13, Kohl’s)
Baby Boy Carter's 2-pk. Solid Pants ($11, Kohl’s)
Baby Girl Carter's 5-pk. Pink Graphic Bodysuits ($13, Kohl’s)
Keurig Coffee Maker
If you are a coffee lover, you’ll really enjoy the convenience of a Keurig coffee maker. Kohl’s is offering $40 off of the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, and you can pick it up in one of three colors: red, graphite, and black. If you are buying it online, add promo code “HOME10” for $10 off, plus an extra 15 percent off with code “BIGSAVINGS” at checkout to bring the price down to just $90.
Keurig® K-Select™ Single-Serve K-Cup Pod® Coffee Maker ($110, Kohl’s)
Metallic Slide Sandals
Summer will be here before you know it, and Kohl’s has some great slide on sandals you can pick up for almost 20 percent off. If you are buying them online, you can add promo code “BIGSAVINGS” at checkout to save an additional $2 off the sale price.
Lauren Conrad Jewelry Organizers
With all that bling cluttered around your dresser, you could totally use an adorable Lauren Conrad jewelry organizer. With Kohl’s President’s Day sale, you’ll save 50 percent on them, along with an extra 15 percent when purchasing online with promo code “BIGSAVINGS”.
Here are a few of the super cute jewelry trays and organizers you can find:
LC Lauren Conrad Love, Lauren Chevron Cat Ring Holder Trinket Tray ($16, Kohl’s)
LC Lauren Conrad Bird Duo Trinket Box ($16, Kohl’s)
LC Lauren Conrad Paris Faux Leather Travel Jewelry Box ($22, Kohl’s)
Home Classics Anna Quilts
Winter will be winding down soon, so you can take advantage of Kohl’s super pricing on Home Classics Anna quilts, which are on sale for 50 to 60 percent off. You can save an extra 15 to 20 percent off the price online by using promo code “BIGSAVINGS”.
Home Classics Anna Solid Or Sarah Printed Cotton Quilts - All Sizes ($70, Kohl’s)
Dyson Vacuum
In the market for a new vacuum? Then you can definitely take advantage of the $200 in savings on the Dyson Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum from the Kohl’s President’s Day Sale. Dyson vacuums are pretty pricey, but definitely pack a punch when it comes to suction and reliability. They rarely go on sale, so this is a pretty good deal.
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Bagless Vacuum ($499, Kohl’s)
Converse For The Fam
You can never go wrong with a pair of Converse sneakers, and I think you can pull them off with absolutely any outfit and look like a rock star. During the Kohl’s President’s Day sale weekend, you can pick up Converse for the whole family at 25 percent off the original price.
Women's Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Heart Print High Top Sneakers ($45, Kohl’s)
Kid's Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Print Double-Tongue Shoes ($26, Kohl’s)
Adult Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Street Leather Sneakers ($52, Kohl’s)
