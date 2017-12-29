What To Get At Amazon's Year-End Sale, Because It's Not Too Late To Try Alexa

With the gift-giving season packing in the holly until next year, retailers are holding one last sale to rid themselves of excess merchandise and extend your holiday cheer. On Amazon, the 2nd Generation Echo is a discounted standout, so if there's any chance you'll want a very spiffy robot in your life, now's the time to figure out what to get at Amazon's year-end sale. Beyond what you see here, the best of Amazon's Year-End Deals include a sale on all Manhattan Toy products — from teethers to activity centers — and, most exciting to me at least, super-cheap subscriptions to every magazine under the sun.

In the digital age, there's nothing like a hard copy of a magazine delivered to your mailbox to give you a thrill. Amazon is now selling affordable subscriptions to The New Yorker, National Geographic, Bon Appetit, and more.

Amazon's Year-End Deals also change daily, and the list below includes only the evergreens. Hop on the site to see if anything else might catch your eye. (My guess is that it will.) Amazon Prime members receive added discounts on some items, and free two-day shipping. If you've been itching to try Kindle Unlimited, which lets you borrow eBooks from Amazon's digital library, joining is free for 30 days.

Happy shopping.

1 Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) Amazon.com In the market for a musical robot you can order around? The Amazon Echo ($80, Amazon) is on sale. Alexa knows a few good jokes, and can play a heck of a lot of music at your voice command. Perfect for families looking to entertain little ones while they get chores done. Originally $100.

2 Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale Etekckty/Amazon I literally don't know anyone who is not tackling some new food goals in the New Year, and a food scale can absolutely help you keep that resolution. The Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale ($9, Amazon) is so heavily discounted, you can buy one for home and another for the office. Originally $19.

3 Xbox One S 500GB Console — Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle Microsoft/Amazon Your kid probably got enough presents this year, but if you're looking for something to keep them entertained in the last days of winter break — or for a high-end gadget to keep in the closet until a birthday comes around — consider the popular Xbox One S 500GB Console — Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle ($199, Amazon). You'll get an Xbox and a racing game in one. Originally $280.

4 AmazonBasics Replacement Water Filters for AmazonBasics & Brita Pitchers - 3-Pack Brita/Amazon It might not be the sexiest order you've ever placed on Amazon, but you've got to switch your Brita filter sometime. AmazonBasics Replacement Water Filters for AmazonBasics & Brita Pitchers — 3-Pack ($9, Amazon) will keep your water clear for months. Originally $12.

5 'Bon Appetit' Print Magazine Bon Appetit/Amazon Did I mention that Amazon is having a killer magazine sale? If you love food, cooking food, or just looking at pictures of food, now's the time to sign up for a Bon Appetit print magazine 6-month subscription ($12, Amazon). Keep in mind that these subscriptions automatically renew, and that prices may change. Originally $36.

6 Manhattan Toy Tree Top Adventure Activity Center Manhattan Toy/Amazon Gosh, when I was a kid, I loved playing with these at the dentist. Now you can bring the fun part of a teeth cleaning into your very own living room. More importantly, complex toys like the Manhattan Toy Tree Top Adventure Activity Center ($67, Amazon) teach toddlers to manipulate objects in space while developing their fine-motor skills. Originally $100.

7 Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kit Scientific Explorer/Amazon A #1 Amazon bestseller, My First Mind Blowing Science Kit by Scientific Explorer ($9, Amazon) lets kids build an erupting volcano while teaching them about chemistry. Not a bad way to spend a long winter's day. Originally $24.

8 King Will 8mm Mens Black Tungsten Carbide Ring Camouflage Comfort Fit Wedding Band King Will/Amazon Engaged to a photographer, hunter, or camo-wear lover? This is a pretty specific find, I know, but I had to include it because of the extreme discount. The King Will 8mm Mens Black Tungsten Carbide Ring ($14 - $24, Amazon) is a wedding ring made of lasting tungsten carbide for a ridiculously low price. Originally $230.

9 Fujifilm INSTAX SHARE SP-2 Smart Phone Printer (Gold) Fujifilm/Amazon The other day, I panicked: I don't have any physical photographs of my kid. Like, not one. If the digital world collapses tomorrow, all those memories will dissolve into the ether. The Fujifilm INSTAX Smart Phone Printer ($120, Amazon) instantly prints polaroids — yes, the physical objects that develop best with a slight breeze. Originally $200.

10 Burgi Women's BUR196RD Diamond Accented Argyle Dial Burgi/Amazon Sure, expensive watches might have gone out with the iPod shuffle, but some still swear by them. After all, a watch isn't likely to run out of charge sometime today, and the nice ones look like fine jewelry. The Burgi Women's Diamon-Accented Argyle Dial ($40, Amazon) comes in a variety of bright gem-tones if red isn't for you. Originally $325.

11 Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer / Spiralizer Paderno/Amazon I've always low-key wanted one of these, and maybe a discount is my best excuse. The Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer / Spiralizer ($20, Amazon) is your ticket to turning zucchini into pasta and salads into cucumber-ribbony triumphs. Originally $36.

12 Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser, OliveTech 400ml OliveTech/Amazon New Year, new scents. The Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser, OliveTech 400ml ($39, Amazon) is a high-end diffuser for a truly low price. Originally $110.

13 Zinus Memory Foam 12-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen Zinus/Amazon If you've always dreamed of memory-foam aided sleep, the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress ($179, Amazon) might be for you. Originally $289.