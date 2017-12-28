What To Get At Buy Buy Baby's Year-End Sale 2017 (Hint: Winter Is Coming)
The holidays can be a bit of a double-edged sword when it comes to being a parent. On the one hand, there's nothing like watching your little one's face light up with pure joy as they open presents. But, on the other (more practical) hand, you might wish that Santa had brought more sensible items, like clothing and other essentials, instead of a million and one toys. That's why the the best deals at the Buy Buy Baby's year-end sale will make you breathe a huge sigh of relief.
Whether you just need a few extra things to fill your kiddo's supply closet or your child has grown out of everything they own overnight (trust me, this happens) and you need a complete restock, Buy Buy Baby has you covered with discounts up to 50 percent off of all your favorites. While you can take advantage of virtually all of the super savings Buy Buy Baby has to offer from the comfort of your own home, a rep from Buy Buy Baby tells Romper that local stores will have their own special deals in addition to the nationwide ones offered online. Since individual stores may vary when it comes to what's in stock and the actual discount specifics, you may want to call ahead to your local Buy Buy Baby just to be sure what extra savings are in store.
If you're planning on shopping from the comfort of your own home though, here are some stellar deals you can find online at the Buy Buy Baby Year-End Sale. So hop to it!
Bedding
Living Textiles Crib Bedding Products (was: $20-$60, now: $10-30, Buy Buy Baby)
Whether it's because your newborn goes through crib sheets like it's going out of style or you simply want to refresh your child's bedroom look, you're in luck. Buy Buy Baby is offering 50 percent off of Living Textiles's Crib Bedding that includes sheets, crib railing guards, crib skirts, blankets, and changing pad covers. This is also good news if you have a teething tot who wears out rail guards on the daily. Basically, with this deal, it's the same as two for the price of one in neutral grays (that go with everything), or with an adorable elephant motif.
Monitors
Angelcare® AC310 4.3" Touch Control Video and Sound Monitor (was: $160, now: $80, Buy Buy Baby)
For the ultimate peace-of-mind gadget, you can watch your little one sleep soundly with 50 percent off of this Angelcare touch control video and sound monitor that also let's you know the temperature in your baby's room.
Cold Weather Clothes & Accessories
Toby™ Rugby Striped Collegiate Hat and Mitten Set (was: $16, now $8, Buy Buy Baby)
Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean that the cold weather is, too. In fact, for most people across the country, the winter season has just begun. That's why now is as good a time as any to stock up on all the 50 percent off cold weather clothing to keep your baby bundled up and warm.
They've even got mittens starting at $3 for a pack of 3 (above) — that's only $1 per pair which is practically free!
Nursing & Feeding
Kiinde™ Twist Gift Set — Collect, Store, Feed, and Warm (was: $100, now: $70, Buy Buy Baby)
You can refill your stock of storage pouches or you can set yourself up with an entirely new system with 30 percent off of Kiinde nursing and feeding products.
Strollers
OXO Tot® Cubby Stroller in Charcoal/Red (was: $300 now: $240, Buy Buy Baby)
Bless whoever invented the stroller as it has made talking your baby outside ridiculously easy. That's why you can appreciate that OXO Tot strollers are 20 percent off right now.
Foamcraft
Foamcraft Foamnasium™ Floor Puzzle (was: $64 now: $52, Buy Buy Baby)
Your kids will be jumping for joy with 20 percent off of a variety of Foamcraft products. Whether you just want to add a bit of a foam buffer on a hard surface or you're creating a safe gymnasium, Foamcraft has it covered.
Graco
Graco® Pack 'n Play® Playard with Cuddle Cove™ Elite Removable Seat in London™ (was: $270, now: $150, Buy Buy Baby)
Select Graco carriers, play pens, high chairs, and travel systems are all deeply discounted right now at Buy Buy Baby. As the store gets rid of this year's patterns to make way for the new season's styles, you get the benefit of ridiculously low-priced items.
Snow Pants
Weatherproof Snow Bib (was: $20, now: $10, Buy Buy Baby)
Temperatures are dropping and you want to make sure your little one stays warm, but can still play outside, in appropriate cold-weather gear. There are a handful of warm, weatherproof snow pants in pink and black on sale right now that you'll want to stock up on for this winter and next.
