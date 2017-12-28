What To Get At Buy Buy Baby's Year-End Sale 2017 (Hint: Winter Is Coming)

The holidays can be a bit of a double-edged sword when it comes to being a parent. On the one hand, there's nothing like watching your little one's face light up with pure joy as they open presents. But, on the other (more practical) hand, you might wish that Santa had brought more sensible items, like clothing and other essentials, instead of a million and one toys. That's why the the best deals at the Buy Buy Baby's year-end sale will make you breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Whether you just need a few extra things to fill your kiddo's supply closet or your child has grown out of everything they own overnight (trust me, this happens) and you need a complete restock, Buy Buy Baby has you covered with discounts up to 50 percent off of all your favorites. While you can take advantage of virtually all of the super savings Buy Buy Baby has to offer from the comfort of your own home, a rep from Buy Buy Baby tells Romper that local stores will have their own special deals in addition to the nationwide ones offered online. Since individual stores may vary when it comes to what's in stock and the actual discount specifics, you may want to call ahead to your local Buy Buy Baby just to be sure what extra savings are in store.

If you're planning on shopping from the comfort of your own home though, here are some stellar deals you can find online at the Buy Buy Baby Year-End Sale. So hop to it!

Bedding Buy Buy Baby Living Textiles Crib Bedding Products (was: $20-$60, now: $10-30, Buy Buy Baby) Whether it's because your newborn goes through crib sheets like it's going out of style or you simply want to refresh your child's bedroom look, you're in luck. Buy Buy Baby is offering 50 percent off of Living Textiles's Crib Bedding that includes sheets, crib railing guards, crib skirts, blankets, and changing pad covers. This is also good news if you have a teething tot who wears out rail guards on the daily. Basically, with this deal, it's the same as two for the price of one in neutral grays (that go with everything), or with an adorable elephant motif.

Foamcraft Buy Buy Baby Foamcraft Foamnasium™ Floor Puzzle (was: $64 now: $52, Buy Buy Baby) Your kids will be jumping for joy with 20 percent off of a variety of Foamcraft products. Whether you just want to add a bit of a foam buffer on a hard surface or you're creating a safe gymnasium, Foamcraft has it covered.