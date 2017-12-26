What To Get At Old Navy's 2017 Year-End Sale, Because It's Epic

Savvy shoppers know: The time to cash in on real deals isn't Black Friday or the weeks leading up to Christmas Day — it's right after the holidays are over, when retailers are looking to get rid of all their winter merchandise and make room for the new spring styles. Nearly every major store is marking down their top-selling pieces so low they're practically giving stuff away, and Old Navy is apparently feeling particularly generous. But with so many items to choose from, what are the best deals at the Old Navy 2017 year-end sale?

You can find everyday designs you'll wear until they fall apart as well as trendier wardrobe additions you might retire after just a few uses — but since you bought them for less than you spent on lunch, you probably won't care. We're talking about the kind of markdowns that'll make you feel like the number on the price tag is a mistake, but it's not... it's more like the equivalent of a retail miracle. And while you're likely to find even more dramatic markdowns on the clearance rack at your local store, if you can't stomach the idea of visiting the mall again until well after the winter thaw, you can still cash in online. Here are some of the cheapest and chicest items you can add to your cart — the majority of which are $10 or less, and nothing is over $25!

For the Gal Who Loves in Dresses Old Navy Printed Sleeveless V-Neck Dress ($10, Old Navy) Whether you're planning a warm weather getaway or just want to stock up before spring, this sweet, simple dress is a steal (it was originally priced at $29.99!).

For the Classic but Carefree Old Navy Semi-Fitted Lace-Up Top ($13, Old Navy) We all need simple pieces that go with everything, but basic doesn't have to equal boring. This lace-up top (originally $24.99) adds a touch of fun (and also says "Hey, I might be a part-time pirate.").

For the Budget Boho Old Navy Relaxed Smocked Top ($8, Old Navy) The flowy bohemian look doesn't always come cheap, but this top (originally $22.99) doesn't appear the least bit inexpensive.

For the Chronically Cold Old Navy Button-Front V-Neck Cardi ($10, Old Navy) Truth: You can never have too many cardigans. This one (originally $24.99) is just light enough to take the chill off when it's not quite cold enough for a full-on pullover. Plus the oxblood red hue surprisingly works well with every color.

For the (Not Too) Fancy Old Navy Relaxed Ruffle-Trim Velvet Cami ($10, Old Navy) If you still have a few holiday parties on your calendar but just can't bring yourself to wear anything but jeans, this just-fancy-enough cami will make you seem like you actually dressed up (originally $24.99). It's also a perfect layering piece on top of a fitted long sleeve, or under a lightweight cardigan.

For the Endorphin Junkie Old Navy Light Support Strappy Cami Sports Bra ($10, Old Navy) If "go to the gym more" is on your list of resolutions this year, this functional but fun sports bra will definitely inspire you to meet your goals (originally $14.99).

For the Naturally Chic Old Navy Embroidered Belted Romper ($12, Old Navy) Usually, a trendy embroidered ensemble will cost you an appropriately pretty penny. Not so with this adorable romper: Originally $49, you can snatch this one up for only 12 bucks now!

For a Bit of Bedazzle Old Navy Beaded-Crystal Flower Drop Earrings ($6, Old Navy) These dazzling earrings were already a steal at their original $8 price tag, and at $6, they're even harder to pass up.

For the Multitasker Old Navy Mid-Rise Harper Pants ($25, Old Navy) In truth, a pair of pants that can transition seamlessly from the office to after-work cocktails is priceless, but you can slide into these for under 30 dollars (even though they were originally $34.99).

9 For the Last-Minute Partygoer http://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pcid=5151&vid=1&pid=134285022 Old Navy High-Neck Swing Dress ($15, Old Navy) Still don't know what you're wearing for New Year's Eve? This swingy number is classic and comfy, and as its original price was $36.99, it's more than half off.

For the Everyday Yogi Old Navy Mid-Rise Stripe-Melange Crops ($15, Old Navy) Perfect for yoga, pilates, barre class, a session on the treadmill, or let's be honest, just running errands, these stretchy crops that were originally $29.99 are about to become your new all-day-everyday pants.