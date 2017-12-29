What To Get At Sephora's 2017 Year-End Sale, Because The Deals Are Stacked

The most wonderful time of the year is far from being over. Need proof? Sephora's giant year-end sale is hitting epic proportions, with a whopping 400 products currently marked down... and a lot of those products are marked down a lot. Even better, you can score an additional 20 percent off sale items if you use the code SALEONSALE at checkout until January 1. Happy New Year, indeed! The only problem (if you can even call it a problem) is that the options are almost overwhelming. So what are the best deals at Sephora's 2017 year-end sale?

Whether you're looking to stock up on skin care, makeup, hair treatments, nail colors, brushes or pretty much anything else you can think of, you're bound to find something amazing. And with so many holiday sets on sale, this is the perfect time to try new brands or experiment with trendy looks. You might just fall in love, and for a fraction of the price! (Like, a SMALL fraction.)

If you're the type who likes to sniff and sample in person before you buy, most of these items are available in stores, too (though you can't use that nifty online code for an extra 20% off). Either way, if you were lucky enough to score a few Sephora gift cards over the holidays, this is definitely the time to use them! Here are some of the most significantly reduced (and popular) items on sale at the moment. But don't delay, because they're going fast!

Becca Eye Shadow Palette Sephora Becca Après Ski Glow Collection: Eye Lights Palette ($23, Sephora) Featuring seven must-have shades in two finishes (satin and shimmer), this palette is marked down from $45 — so we're talking about a serious, serious steal (especially considering these hues complement literally any eye color). Plus, that compact is sooooo pretty.

Sephora Brush Set Sephora DOUBLETAP Brush Set ($30, Sephora) Good brushes are essential for any amateur makeup artist; unfortunately, they're usually pretty expensive. That's why you should run, not walk, to your nearest Sephora and snatch this set out of a fellow shopper's hand if need be: Not only is it marked down from $48, it has a $135 value!

Urban Decay Lipstick Palette Sephora Urban Decay Vice Metal Meets Matte Lipstick Palette ($19, Sephora) Why should eyes get all the palettes? With 12 shades in both metallic and matte finishes, this palette is like a dozen lipsticks in one — and it's marked down from $35 (with a value of $70).

Milk Makeup Set Sephora Milk Makeup Limited Edition Desk to Dawn Set ($49, Sephora) Everything you need to look presentable in one cute mirrored box, this set from uber-cool brand Milk includes "Roll + Blot" sheets, makeup remover wipes, eye pigment, lip stick, mascara, brow gel, dry shampoo and even an eyelash curler. Marked down from $68, it has a $95 value.

Kiehl's x Disney Skin Care Set Sephora Disney x Kiehl's Glow-Getters ($56, Sephora) Fans of the cult classic Kiehl's know that this super effective line doesn't come cheap — so when there's a discount on a set like this one, it's time to stock up. Including a hydration masque, reviving concentrate, moisture treatment and cleansing oil, this was originally $74 (and has a value of $102).

Ouai Hair Kit Sephora On My Ouai Kit ($20, Sephora) Suitable for any hair type, this collection from Ouai includes dry shampoo, texturizing hair spray, smoothing spray and a treatment masque — so you're basically armed for any style/situation. It's originally valued at $51 and discounted from $38 — you don't have to break the bank to channel Kardashian-Jenner-Teigen vibes. (The brand's founder Jen Atkin is their go-to.)

Tocca Rollerball Collection Sephora Tocca Wardrobe Collection ($30, Sephora) It's not often that you get to sample seven fragrances for 30 bucks (or even one, for that matter). This Tocca set includes mini versions of popular scents Florence, Stella, Giulietta, Cleopatra, Simone, Colette, and Emelia, and is marked down from $40 and valued at $88. Not a high price to pay for whatever scent suits your mood.

Philosophy Shampoo/Shower Gel Sephora Philosophy Snow Angel Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath ($9, Sephora) Winter's far from over, so it's still perfectly appropriate to indulge in a scent like Philosophy's Snow Angel — yet another variation on the line's ever-popular shampoo/shower gel/bubble bath combo product. Did we mention it's 50 percent off? (Original price: $18)

Sephora Lip Color Palette Sephora Sephora Collection Lip Artist Palette ($7, Sephora) A whole lotta lip color for 7 bucks (originally $16), this dual layered palette has four lip glosses and four poured lipsticks so you can mix and match for maximum effect. We love that it comes with two mini brushes (those things are so easy to lose!).

First Aid Beauty Bronzing Set Sephora First Aid Beauty Buff & Glow Duo ($22, Sephora) Whether you're prepping for a tropical getaway or just trying to beat the cold weather blahs, this body polish/self-tanning combo should do the trick...especially since it's marked down from $44, with a value of $56.

Urban Decay Eye Shadow & Mascara Sephora Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette & Travel-Sized Mascara ($24, Sephora) With a combination of super intense colors plus a compact version of Urban Decay's popular Troublemaker mascara, this palette is meant for the bold at heart... and the thrifty, too, because it's currently discounted from $39.