What To Get At Sephora's President's Day Sale, To Expand Your Makeup Palette
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin had freedom on the mind when they founded this great nation, but little did they know, that in the future, their citizens would celebrate them with great sales and frugal splendor. I know that when it comes to President’s Day, all I can think about is stocking up on makeup and beauty supplies. If you’re like me, you'll definitely be hitting up Sephora this weekend, so here’s what you should know about Sephora’s President’s Day sale.
So it turns out that as of now, Sephora has not announced any specific President’s Day sales, but they are offering a number of deals online, with select products on sale. If you want to stay in the loop on Sephora’s sales, make sure to download their app, which will send you alerts on any special offers or discounts that they have running in store and online. So yea, if you consider yourself a makeup junkie, you definitely should have their app.
Even though Sephora isn’t commemorating the presidents with a sale, they still have some pretty amazing steals to take advantage of. Here are just a few stellar deals you can find online at Sephora for now.
Bite Beauty Lipstick
Bite Beauty High Pigment Pencil ($10, Sephora)
I just discovered Bite Beauty, and I love the colors and pigmentation of their lipsticks. Sephora is offering Bite Beauty High Pigment Lipstick Pencils at almost 60 percent off the original price. These long lasting matte lipsticks were originally $24, and are now on sale for just $10.
Ouai On My Ouai Kit
Ouai Travel Kit ($10, Sephora)
After seeing Mindy Kaling raving about Ouai products on Instagram, I tried them myself and fell in love. Sephora has a great deal on this Ouai Kit, which comes with a travel size texturizing spray, smoothing spray, dry shampoo, and treatment mask. This kit is great, because you can try out their products before splurging on the regular size. My favorite is their texturizing spray, does wonders to keep my unruly hair in check. The kit was originally $38, now on sale for just $20.
Sephora Brush Sets
Flatter Yourself Contour Brush Set ($25, Sephora)
Here’s The Skinny Brush Wrap ($20, Sephora)
Face the Day: Full Face Brush Set ($25, Sephora)
DOUBLETAP Brush Set ($30, Sephora)
You can always use a set of good makeup brushes, and Sephora has a number of their own brush sets on sale. There is a contour set, a basic set, a full face set, and a cute set with double ended brushes. Each set comes with its own carrying case, and you can save up to 50 percent off the original price.
Smashbox Palette
Create & Transform Master Class Palette ($45, Sephora)
Do you love mixing your makeup colors, or use mix and match products? Smashbox has a palette that’s made for just that. This amazing eye, lip, and face palette from Smashbox, called the Create and Transform Master Class Palette, features 18 shades and 11 iridescent transformers which you can transform into over 76 shades of eyeshadow, 18 lip colors, or four blushes. The best part? It’s on sale at Sephora with $20 off the original price.
Sephora Eyeshadow
Sephora Collection Eyeshadow ($3 - $5, Sephora)
Sephora's eyeshadows are already affordable, at $10 a pop, but this weekend, they're practically free with a $3-$5 price tag (depending on the color). Choose from 35 colors of neutrals, shimmers, pinks, purples, browns, etc.
Sephora Makeup Traincase
Sephora Embossed Black Faux Croc Traincase ($55, Sephora)
So you have all this makeup, and no where to keep it. Well, it’s the perfect time to pick up this gorgeous Embossed Black Faux Croc Traincase from Sephora. You can use it to neatly store all your makeup, brushes, and tools all in one beautiful, portable case. They are offering 50 percent off the original price of $110.
