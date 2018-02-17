George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin had freedom on the mind when they founded this great nation, but little did they know, that in the future, their citizens would celebrate them with great sales and frugal splendor. I know that when it comes to President’s Day, all I can think about is stocking up on makeup and beauty supplies. If you’re like me, you'll definitely be hitting up Sephora this weekend, so here’s what you should know about Sephora’s President’s Day sale.

So it turns out that as of now, Sephora has not announced any specific President’s Day sales, but they are offering a number of deals online, with select products on sale. If you want to stay in the loop on Sephora’s sales, make sure to download their app, which will send you alerts on any special offers or discounts that they have running in store and online. So yea, if you consider yourself a makeup junkie, you definitely should have their app.

Even though Sephora isn’t commemorating the presidents with a sale, they still have some pretty amazing steals to take advantage of. Here are just a few stellar deals you can find online at Sephora for now.

Bite Beauty Lipstick Sephora Bite Beauty High Pigment Pencil ($10, Sephora) I just discovered Bite Beauty, and I love the colors and pigmentation of their lipsticks. Sephora is offering Bite Beauty High Pigment Lipstick Pencils at almost 60 percent off the original price. These long lasting matte lipsticks were originally $24, and are now on sale for just $10.

Ouai On My Ouai Kit Sephora Ouai Travel Kit ($10, Sephora) After seeing Mindy Kaling raving about Ouai products on Instagram, I tried them myself and fell in love. Sephora has a great deal on this Ouai Kit, which comes with a travel size texturizing spray, smoothing spray, dry shampoo, and treatment mask. This kit is great, because you can try out their products before splurging on the regular size. My favorite is their texturizing spray, does wonders to keep my unruly hair in check. The kit was originally $38, now on sale for just $20.

Smashbox Palette Sephora Create & Transform Master Class Palette ($45, Sephora) Do you love mixing your makeup colors, or use mix and match products? Smashbox has a palette that’s made for just that. This amazing eye, lip, and face palette from Smashbox, called the Create and Transform Master Class Palette, features 18 shades and 11 iridescent transformers which you can transform into over 76 shades of eyeshadow, 18 lip colors, or four blushes. The best part? It’s on sale at Sephora with $20 off the original price.

Sephora Eyeshadow Sephora Collection Eyeshadow ($3 - $5, Sephora) Sephora's eyeshadows are already affordable, at $10 a pop, but this weekend, they're practically free with a $3-$5 price tag (depending on the color). Choose from 35 colors of neutrals, shimmers, pinks, purples, browns, etc.