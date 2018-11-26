It's Cyber Monday, and no other store is bringing the heat quite like Target. Really, narrowing down what to get at Target's Cyber Monday sale is kind of difficult, because there are so many amazing deals going on. To make things a little easier, I've already searched the site high and low for the very best deals, and some of them are pretty remarkable.

For today only, Target is offering an extra 15 percent off across Target.com, which means many sale items have an extra discount. There are a few exceptions, but a huge number of kitchen goods, homewares, and even toys are on sale big-time today. That said, please note that prices are rounded to the nearest dollar for this list. Also, your own shipping and taxation costs will vary depending on location. But for the most part, the final price of these sale items is pretty dang low.

So whether you're shopping for the household or stocking up on holiday gifts, Target's 2018 Cyber Monday sale is worth a watch. Honestly, I've got my eye on that curling iron and the monogrammed mug, both of which are super-gorgeous for the low price. Here are a few of the most exciting deals to get your shopping started.

1 Roblox Classics Series 2 Roblox Classics Series 2 $28 $24 Target This 12-pack of Roblox figures will help your kid play with video game characters in real life. Collectible and cool, these durable plastic figures would make a great stocking stuffer for your favorite gamer. Plus, they were originally $35, so this is quite a steal.

2 Monogrammed Porcelain Floral Mug Monogrammed Porcelain Floral Mug 16oz $6 $5 Target Available in every letter of the alphabet, this pretty mug is perfectly personalized. This would be a thoughtful gift for anyone who shares a kitchen. There will be no doubt about the owner of this particular mug.

4 Ava Tufted Rug Ava Tufted Rug $76 $65 Target This rug not only has a gorgeous design, but it also sports a latex backing for extra grip. Available in red, blue, and grey shades, the Ava rug honestly looks super expensive. Plus, each rug comes in a variety of sizes for different living spaces.

5 Lidded Jar 2-Wick Candle Cozy Nights 2-Wick Candle Cozy Nights $10 $9 Target This 15.2oz lidded candle will make any space extra-cozy. With its woodsy fragrance, this candle is comforting and perfect for the colder months. Plus, it's a soy candle, which means much less soot in your home.

6 Contigo Stainless Travel Mug Contigo 20oz SnapSeal Byron Stainless Travel Mug $9 $8 Target Vacuum-insulated and leak-proof, this Contigo sets the standard for travel mugs. The SnapSeal lid lets you drink with the push of a button, and it's leak-proof on its own. With the ability to keep drinks warm for up to 7 hours, this mug is made for commuters everywhere.

7 Philips Analog 2.75 Airfryer Philips Analog 2.75 $100 $85 Target Make fried food with much less oil and fat in this handy air fryer. Not only does this fryer create fried food with up to 75 percent less fat, but it can also grill, roast, and bake foods as well. Really, an airfryer is a great addition to most any kitchen, and this price is unbeatable.

8 Target Beauty Box - Holiday Target Beauty Box™ - Holiday $7 $6 Target Featuring a collection of six hydrating beauty products, this box is perfect for gift-giving. Beauty box subscriptions are everywhere these days, but this holiday offering from Target is especially worthwhile. With popular shampoo, conditioner, lotions, and even a lip product, this box is all about soothing winter skin.

10 Graco® DuoDiner 3-in-1 Convertible High Chair Graco® DuoDiner™ 3-in-1 Convertible High Chair $100 $85 Target Converting from an infant high chair to a child's booster seat, this cool chair will grow with your kiddo. Yes, the food tray is dishwasher safe, because that's pretty much a requirement when it comes to infant dining.

12 The Oregon Trail Game The Oregon Trail Game $7 $6 Target It's the classic computer game reimagined in a handy card game. Can you survive rattlesnakes, fording rivers, and of course dysentery?

13 Skullcandy Jib Earbuds Skullcandy Jib Earbuds $5 $4 Target Made with noise isolating ear gels, these headphones are an upgrade from any freebies you might have lying around.