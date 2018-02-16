It's President's Day weekend — did you remember? Nope, me neither. It's just one of those holidays that sneaks up on you but what a beautiful surprise it can be. With President's Day comes a three day weekend and great deals at your favorite stores. I know, President's Day is more than just about deals — it's a day to celebrate the leaders of our nation — but let's get back to talking about President's Day 2018 sales, especially the one at Target.

Right now Target, probably your favorite store, has up to 30 percent off home items. Oh Target, thank you for understanding what America really wants: home decor!

Throw pillows, bedding, lighting, oh my! If you've been thinking about doing a little redecorating around your house, this is your chance. BTW, did you get your tax return yet? I hope you did, because you are going to spend it on all on these awesome deals. With Target's trendy style, your home will be looking hip in no time. Go to the store or shop online for these excellent offerings. If you do decide to shop online, don't forget to type in the promo code GEORGE (for George Washington, duh), you'll get an extra 15 percent off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs.

Looks like this President's Day weekend is turning out to be way more successful than anticipated.

1 Faux Fur Throw Pillow Target Faux Fur Throw Pillow ($15, Target) This white throw pillow is not only super trendy right now, but it's on sale, too (it was originally $20). Add it to your couch, side chair, or bed. It's super soft and will make any room look fab.

2 Gold Desk Lamp Target Task Lamp With Marble Base ($40, Target) This marble and gold desk lamp looks like it would be really expensive, but because it's from Target, nope — it's totally affordable. This unique lamp will look great on a desk, side table, or even a book shelf.

3 Accent Chair Target Cicely Tufted Accent Chair ($120, Target) An accent chair can really transform a living room. Target has a bunch of accent chairs, ranging in different types of styles and colors, all at affordable prices.

4 Marble Round Table Target Marble Round Table ($76, Target) If you are a fan of the gold and marble look, this side table is perfect for your home. It looks fancy, but it would actually work in most rooms because of the neutral colors.

5 Toddler Bed Target Sleigh Toddler Bed ($76, Target) If your little one is in need of a big boy or girl bed, Target has options under a hundred dollars, so now's the perfect time to take advantage. I know, they grow up so fast.

6 Wicker Basket Target Wicker Large Milk Crate ($17, Target) Get some cute brown wicker baskets to help you organize anything in your home for less than twenty dollars. These large baskets are the perfect place to store all your little one's toys, towels in the bathroom, or even use as laundry baskets. And it's a look that never goes out of style.

7 Accent Rug Target Kenya Fleece Accent Rug ($29, Target) A beautiful rug can bring a whole room together. So, hurry down to Target where the deals are so good, you might end up getting one for every room.

8 Coffee Maker Target Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker ($100, Target) Why not treat yourself this President's Day to a new coffee maker? Keurig's countertop coffee makers are so easy to use, you'll be thankful for them during those busy mornings.

9 Tee Pee Target Tee Pee Pillowfort ($55, Target) Not only is this adorable but your kids will love it, too. With its crisp modern design, you might even even consider setting it up in your living room to give your kid that perfect little hideaway.