It's an exciting day for beauty fans everywhere, because one of the most popular makeup brands is having a massive sale. However, deciding what to get at Tarte's Friends & Family sale is kind of tricky, because so many cult favorite products are on deep discount for a very short time. If you want to try out Shape Tape concealer or indulge in a shimmery new eyeshadow palette, now is the time.

The Tarte Friends & Family sale offers 25 percent off many items in the company's big collection of beauty and skincare goods. Just use the offer code BESTIES at checkout. And for even more savings, Tarte rewards members get 30 percent off. If you're interested, it's easy to sign up for the Tarte Rewards program.

After its launch in the year 2000, Tarte Cosmetics has spent years designing cruelty-free, vegan skincare and beauty products that are still glamorous and fun, according to the company's website. Products are formulated without ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and triclosan. With their clever names, wide range of shades, and careful choices of ingredients, Tarte's products have earned a place in the hearts of many beauty aficionados. (Honestly, I am seriously considering that Color Splash lipstick. The shades are so gorgeous and warm-weather ready.) Read on to see which products are the top picks for this particular sale.