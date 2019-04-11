What To Get At Tarte's Friends & Family 2019 Sale, Because All The Cult-Faves Are Discounted
It's an exciting day for beauty fans everywhere, because one of the most popular makeup brands is having a massive sale. However, deciding what to get at Tarte's Friends & Family sale is kind of tricky, because so many cult favorite products are on deep discount for a very short time. If you want to try out Shape Tape concealer or indulge in a shimmery new eyeshadow palette, now is the time.
The Tarte Friends & Family sale offers 25 percent off many items in the company's big collection of beauty and skincare goods. Just use the offer code BESTIES at checkout. And for even more savings, Tarte rewards members get 30 percent off. If you're interested, it's easy to sign up for the Tarte Rewards program.
After its launch in the year 2000, Tarte Cosmetics has spent years designing cruelty-free, vegan skincare and beauty products that are still glamorous and fun, according to the company's website. Products are formulated without ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and triclosan. With their clever names, wide range of shades, and careful choices of ingredients, Tarte's products have earned a place in the hearts of many beauty aficionados. (Honestly, I am seriously considering that Color Splash lipstick. The shades are so gorgeous and warm-weather ready.) Read on to see which products are the top picks for this particular sale.
1. Travel Size Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Travel Size Shape Tape Contour Concealer
$10
$8
Tarte
Shape Tape concealer is one of Tarte's most beloved products. It provides a full-coverage matte finish, and the travel size is available in five different shades. (The regular size has a much larger shade range.) Makeup gurus the world over sing its praises.
6. Mermaid Skin Hyaluronic H2O Serum
Mermaid Skin Hyaluronic H2O Serum
$42
$32
Tarte Cosmetics
If you’re a skin serum fan, then this one should be on your radar. This lightweight hydration serum offers intense moisture for the skin, and it contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and marine plant extracts. Plus, the packaging is extremely cute.