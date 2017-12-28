What To Get At The American Girl After-Christmas 2017 Sale, Because These Deals Are Unreal

Holiday shopping might be fun, but it’s the after holiday sales that have the best deals, especially on America’s favorite dolls. Kids all over the world are obsessed with everything American Girl: the dolls, the clothes, the furniture, and the gear. I’m sure moms secretly get a little joy out of their kids’ dolls too, because everything they make is just so darned cute. So if you’ve been waiting for your favorites to go on sale, here's what to get at the American Girl after-Christmas 2017 sale, because they have got a ton of great deals.

The thing that I love the most about American Girl accessories and clothes are the craftsmanship and quality, along with the realistic details. Some of the play sets are so real looking, you can’t tell whether they are for a doll or for a kid, which is probably why American Girl stands out from the rest. Whether you want a historical favorite or a modern 2018 doll, every family is sure to find the perfect doll with accessories from American Girl.

Their post-holiday sale has lots of deals, some over 60 percent off their original prices. Here are some of the best deals while supplies last, so grab what you can, because with prices like these, they'll sell out fast.

Scooter & Helmet Set American Girl A lot of doll gear and accessories are on sale at the American Girl store right now. They have this adorable purple Scooter & Helmet Set ($30, American Girl) that can have your Truly Me doll riding with wheels that roll, a turning handlebar, quilted seat, working lights and sounds, a license plate that can be decorated with stickers, and an adjustable red helmet. With this great deal, you save $10 off the original price.

Pet Kits American Girl American Girls love their pets, and you will find a ton of cool pets and a pet craft kit on sale. The craft kits are great, because they combine pretend play with hands-on creativity, so kids can make and decorate the accessories they play with. In the post holiday sale you can save $16 on this Doll Pets ($9, American Girl) kit that has all kinds of crafty stuff to make pet accessories, or save $23 on this Doll Pets DIY Package ($21, American Girl) that comes with everything you need to open your own pet spa. My favorite is this gorgeous Fancy Pomeranian Pet-House Set ($35, American Girl) that comes with a sweet Pomeranian puppy, her purse, and a dog house to decorate.