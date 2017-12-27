What To Get At The Gap Year-End 2017 Sale, To Stock Up For The Year

If you're a frugal shopper, you probably know that there's a strategic time of year to cash in on amazing deals and avoid Black Friday crowds, and that's after Christmas. That's when stores are really trying to make room for their new wave of spring merchandise. That's good news for you because it means all their winter stuff is priced to sell. Some stores legitimately mark down their stuff so low that you're spending next to nothing for an abundance of previously pricey items. Case in point: the best deals at Gap's year-end 2017 sale are priced to sell.

The good thing about Gap is that you have quite a few options to choose from. Whether you're looking for solid staple pieces to mix and match into your wardrobe, dressy items for your next big meeting at work, or casual, comfy clothes to hang out in at home, there's probably a deal or two — okay, maybe several — you want to jump on now. The good thing about rock-bottom prices is you can even experiment with some new clothing items that you may have not have been able to justify purchasing at full price. Even if you don't end up liking the piece as much as you thought you would, considering you probably spend less than your last stop at Chick-Fil-A, you can chalk it up to a learning experience and move on.

And you don't have to head into a store during your post-Christmas recuperation period (I totally get it), because you can find plenty of deals online. Look through some of the most stylish, comfy, and price-tag savvy items you can check out today — many of which are up to 60 percent off!

Jackets Gap Faux-Fur Bomber Jacket ($90, Gap) If you're hunkering down for the winter months to come, this is a classic style choice with a subtle pop of pink to keep you extra warm when it's chilly outside. You can dress this jacket up or down and it still looks every bit of it's original $130 price tag.

Graphic Tops Gap Frenchie Crewneck Pullover ($27, Gap) Bold, beautiful, and slightly humorous seems to be in style right now. If you're looking for a fun, bright way to express yourself, this pullover (originally $60) will definitely do the trick, for less than half its original price.

Lacey Tops Gap Sleeveless Lace Top ($20, Gap) Whether you want to dress up or down, this sleeveless lace top (originally $35) is the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe. It can be worn with your favorite blazer and heels or paired with the comfiest pair of jeans in your closet. Either way, you look like a class act and be rocking this piece all year long.

Panties Supersoft Lace Tenga ($4, Gap) You can never stock up on too many panties, especially when they are as cute and soft as these. Even if this isn't your style, there are tons of different colors and styles, all under $4, that will make restocking your underwear drawer so much fun.

Velvet Tanks Gap Velvet Ruffle Top ($28, Gap) With this comfy, bold classic (originally $70), you can rock a light spring look or solid winter attire. This piece is truly a timeless one that can be kept in the closet all year 'round.

Corduroy Pants Gap Mid Rise True Skinny Cords ($35, Gap) With a plethora of colors to choose from, ranging from cool lake blue to rich wine, these mid-rise skinny cords (originally $60) are the perfect addition to any top, and so much warmer than your leggings that you can't seem to take off. You can get away with wearing them at work or throw them on for a fun day out with the kids.

Everyday Dresses Softspun Fit and Flare Dress ($25, Gap) With spring right around the corner — okay, not right around, but close enough! — you're going to need a simple frock that goes with anything. It's basic but beautiful, and this dress (originally $50) will add a bit of flair to your wardrobe.

Classic Button-Ups Gap Stripe Smock-Sleeve Shirt ($30, Gap) With this light, stylish dress shirt (originally $65), you can dress up a pair of jeans or add to the right skirt or dress pant outfit. Once the weather starts to warm up, you can use it as a cover for a light dress on a cool day.

Long Dresses Gap Drapey Tie-Belt Midi Dress ($32, Gap) A longer dress that you can wear to a nice event or a laid back night out is a must have. This dress (originally $70) offers a ton of flexible options at a comfy, savvy price.

Everyday T-Shirts Gap Vintage Wash V-Neck Tee ($7, Gap) Everyone needs a comfy t-shirt to wear around your home or on a leisurely day out. As a matter of fact, I'd argue that owning a few are necessary, which is perfect considering this v-neck tee (originally $20) comes in four classic colors: navy, black, white, and grey. You'll want to stock up on these for sure.

A Perfect Little Black Dress Softspun Ruffle Tie-Belt Dress ($38, Gap) Everybody needs a classic black dress (or three or four) in their wardrobe. If you're looking for a reason to add another classic, light, and fun black frock to your closet, this one (originally $70) is the one for you.

Midi Skirts Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt ($28, Gap) Flowing, knee-length skirts are in. If you want a go-to dressed up look that's comfy, loose-fitting, and not uncomfortably short, a midi skirt (originally $60) is your BFF. Seriously. And at this price, you can't go wrong.

Perfect Spring Dresses Gap Cami Fit and Flare Dress ($29, Gap) Who doesn't need a go-to spring outfit? Grab this dress (originally $50) while you can to bring in April showers and May flowers. It's light, cute, super comfy.

Lightweight Shorts Gap Linen-Cotton Utility Shorts ($16, Gap) Although these shorts (originally $30) are pretty versatile, they're the absolute perfect piece of clothing for a day out on the lake or hanging out on the beach. Whether you're sailing in style or day drinking on a pontoon, you'll want these lightweight shorts to accompany you.

Statement Dresses Gap Fit and Flare Wrap Dress ($33, Gap) If you need a show-stopping piece to wear out to nice events, dinners, fundraisers, shows, or just a night on the town with one of your favorite people, grab this dress (originally $70) for a serious steal.

Soft Rompers Gap Square-Neck Romper ($27, Gap) If you don't have at least one good romper in your closet, you need to grab this one (originally $70). It's got a stylish denim look, buttery soft, and you definitely can't go wrong pairing it with a tank or a simple white t-shirt.